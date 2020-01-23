Water bomber aircraft ‘CRASHES in Snowy Mountains’ as helicopters search bushland for wreckage

Three American firefighters died when their waterbomber crashed whereas combating an enormous bushfire close to the Snowy Mountains.

The C-130 Hercules exploded into an enormous fireball on impression close to Peak View, northeast of Cooma, after shedding contact with the bottom about 1.30pm.

Rescue crews rushed to the world on Thursday afternoon however discovered no survivors among the many wreckage. The our bodies haven’t but been recovered.

The waterbomber was serving to to struggle an enormous 250,000ha megablaze fashioned when no less than 4 completely different fires joined collectively.

Search operations have been carried out by helicopters in Peak View, north-east of Cooma

NSW Rural Fireplace Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons stated there was not but any indication as to what triggered the crash.

‘Tragically, there seems to be no survivors because of the crash down within the Snowy Monaro space,’ he stated.

‘[The aircraft] impacted closely with the bottom and preliminary stories are that there was a big fireball related to the impression of the aircraft because it hit the bottom.’

A radio name minutes after the crash relayed the grim scene to RFS command centres, describing a ‘ball of flames’.

‘Fireplace comms… message purple converse to your captain. Message that is purple. Crashed,’ the decision started.

The RFS command responded: ‘Yeah hearth comms… It is only a ball of flames… over.’

Devastated RFS workers embrace at Numeralla Rural Fireplace Brigade close to the scene of the crash

The three U.S. firefighters have been skilled veterans who have been well-known to RFS volunteers and different emergency providers

The firefighters have been on a aircraft chartered by American firefighting firm Coulson Aviation that was in Australia to assist deal with the bushfire disaster.

Coulsons grounded it massive air tankers after the crash, each as a regular precaution and an indication of respect for the casualties.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons stated the three victims have been skilled firefighters who routinely crewed the C-130 for waterbombing missions.

‘It’s a confronting and sobering reminder of the inherent dangers related to firefighting and we have seen all too typically this season,’ he stated.

‘Our hearts are with all these which are struggling what’s the lack of three outstanding, effectively revered crew which have invested so many many years of their life into firefighting.’

An RFS member exhibits the pressure of battling the large hearth along with the deaths of the three firefighters

A rainbow cuts via the smoke close to the crash web site over the 250,000ha megablaze fashioned when no less than 4 completely different fires joined collectively

U.S. firefighters obtained a heroes’ welcome after they arrived at Sydney Airport two weeks in the past, with different passengers cheering and clapping.

About 100 firefighters have been dispatched to help 159 already in Australia beneath a longstanding settlement between the 2 nations.

‘I’m deeply saddened by the tragic information we obtained as we speak,’ U.S. Ambassador Arthur Culvahouse stated.

‘The courageous Individuals who died close to Snowy Monaro died serving to Australia in its time of want.

‘The households and pals of those that we now have misplaced are in our ideas and prayers. Thanks Australia on your sympathy and solidarity.’

The crash triggered a fireplace that crews are nonetheless attempting to place out earlier than the reason for the crash, which is unknown, might be investigated.

Commissioner Fitzsimmons stated investigators have been taking a look at all potentialities together with attempting to rule out a gas drawback that might have an effect on the entire fleet.

‘There is no such thing as a indication at this stage of what is triggered the accident,’ he stated.

An investigation by the Australian Transport Security Bureau is underway.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian provided her condolences to the households of the victims within the wake of the accident.

‘Our ideas are usually not simply with household and family members however for anybody who feels impacted by what has unfolded this afternoon,’ she stated.

‘We will not thank sufficient individuals who proceed, not withstanding the situations, to place their security in danger to guard lives and property of others.’

‘It demonstrates the damaging work at present being undertaken and the situations that our firefighters are working beneath.’

The RFS stated the world stays an energetic hearth floor and numerous firefighting crews are at present working to comprise and work across the hearth.

‘As indicated, we have nonetheless obtained greater than 80 fires burning round New South Wales and half are usually not contained,’ Commissioner Fitzsimmons stated.

‘We have seen fires get to emergency warning degree as we speak, as much as 5 at any given time. We have backed all the way down to 4 on the emergency warning degree.’

An Australian Military water tanker in Cooma heads to the positioning of a Water Tanker aircraft crash close to Numeralla

The military was known as in to assist find the crash web site and extract any survivors

The blaze the downed C-130 was battling is an enormous 240,000ha inferno the place a number of bushfires joined collectively.

The damaging out-of-control hearth stretching from close to Bega within the south to Jinden within the north with emergency warnings issued for greater than a dozen cities.

Areas the place it was too late to go away included Bumbo, Eurobodalla, Bodalla, Wallaga Lake, Akolele, Bermagui, Coolagolite, and every thing between Moruya and Tuross Head.

Residents in Tilba and Thriller Bay, Dignams Creek, and West Narooma have been urged to flee instantly.

This fireplace may even be a part of with one other harmful 98,000ha hearth to its north that has encircled the coastal city of Batemans Bay.

Residents in Moruya, West Moruya, Mogendoura and Wamban have been warned they have been at severe danger and wanted to guard themselves from the extraordinary blaze.

It was additionally too late to go away areas from Moruya to Tuross Head, and Bumbo, Bodalla and Eurobodalla.

The RFS stated waterbombers wouldn’t be capable of help in dousing the flames due to excessive winds – which additionally made the blaze extra harmful.

Different fires burning within the space embody one threatening houses in close to Canberra Airport

he hearth on Kallaroo highway in Pialligo by Canberra Airport stays at emergency degree, after being downgraded in a single day

Folks affected by the Pialligo bushfire (pictured) have been informed it’s too late to go away

Different fires burning within the space embody one threatening houses in close to Canberra Airport, together with in Mount Durrah, Rocky Corridor and Stoves Street in NSW, and Beard, Oaks Property and West Queanbeyan within the ACT.

Residents are on a watch and act warning degree and warned to evacuate, and the fireplace has prompted a number of emergency warnings since Wednesday afternoon.

As a result of situations Canberra Airport has been closed, with no flights arriving or departing.

In the meantime, the Field Hill and Nelson hearth is burning simply 40km from the Sydney CBD and stays at watch and act degree.

Residents within the Hills District have been informed there may be nonetheless a heightened degree of risk to houses and to stay vigilant.

Shortly earlier than 1pm, the Field Hill and Nelson hearth within the Hills District of Sydney was upgraded to emergency degree, in addition to the Badja Forest Street at Countegany.

The Field Hill and Nelson hearth is burning simply 40km from town’s CBD and stays at watch and act degree

As a result of situations Canberra Airport (pictured) has been closed, with no flights arriving or departing

Nonetheless the Hills District hearth was shortly downgraded to look at and act.

The RFS warned hearth risks have been solely starting to peak noon Thursday with an extended afternoon of combating blazes anticipated.

‘It is already hit the excessive 30s in some areas. At noon there’s 70 fires burning,’ they wrote.

Trains between Sydney and Canberra have been affected as Queanbeyan station has develop into inaccessible because of the close by hearth.

NSW Rural Fireplace Service spokesman Ben Shepherd stated low humidity and north westerly winds had firefighters bracing for a really harmful day.

‘There’s a broad space of extreme and really excessive hearth hazard and areas of maximum hearth hazard,’ he stated.

The RFS warned hearth risks have been solely starting to peak noon Thursday with an extended afternoon of combating blazes anticipated

Temperatures have been anticipated to succeed in 40C in Nowra on the South Coast on Thursday, 43C in Penrith in Sydney’s west, 41C in Cessnock within the Hunter area and 42C in Bulahdelah on the mid-north coast.

Elevated hearth hazard is a results of damaging winds within the NSW south-east, with 96km/h at Cooma and Bombala, 95km/h at Nerriga, 91km/h at Goulburn and 83km/h in Canberra.

The surge in temperature comes after days of rainfall throughout the whole east coast of Australia.

Complete hearth bans are in place in NSW for Thursday within the higher Sydney, higher Hunter, Illawarra/Shoalhaven, southern ranges, central ranges and north western hearth districts.

Extreme hearth hazard scores are additionally in place for these areas.

The ACT has extreme hearth hazard on Thursday, up from very excessive on Wednesday