Water from a pipe looks like it is frozen solid – until a hand breaks the flow and shatters illusion

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Revealed: 08:11 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 08:14 EST, 14 January 2020

That is the unbelievable second a stream of water seems as whether it is frozen in time.

Pietro Giancarlo, 39, noticed the uncommon pure phenomenon whereas visiting the Parco Nazionale D’Abruzzo in Italy.

Pietro’s video reveals a jet rising from a pipe above a frozen block of ice.

A stream of water from a pipe seems frozen in time in a video taken by Pietro Giancarlo within the Parco Nazionale D’Abruzzo in Italy

The stream seems frozen as effectively however when Pietro strikes his hand via it, the stream breaks and flows over his fingers.

The weird phenomenon happens when water is near freezing and it offers the optical phantasm of the water being stable and unmoving.

It’s a type of laminar move during which fluid particles observe easy paths in layers and don’t collide and trigger a spraying jet.

The weird phenomenon happens when water is near freezing and it offers the optical phantasm of the water being stable and unmoving

For a laminar move to happen the water needs to be free from impurities and the velocity of the stream needs to be fixed.

The inner floor of the tube the water is flowing from additionally needs to be easy for the uncommon prevalence to happen.

Every water molecule follows the trajectory of the one in entrance in a really exact approach and the absence of wind helps it keep easy.