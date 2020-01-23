Water supply line break forces Woodland Hills hospital to temporarily shut down

A water provide line break has pressured a Los Angeles hospital to quickly shut down.

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Middle introduced the complete closure after the timeline for restoring water prolonged to Saturday.

The road broke final weekend when water was turned again on after deliberate repairs, however the 274-bed hospital within the western San Fernando Valley had initially continued to supply some providers.

A brief water line was put in, however the facility was unable to return to regular operations, the hospital mentioned in an announcement.

Officers mentioned that when the extent of the issue grew to become obvious, main care appointments and surgical procedures had been canceled and efforts had been made to reschedule them at different areas.

Pressing care providers and the emergency division had been shut down Tuesday evening, and all sufferers had been to be discharged or transferred to different hospitals by the tip of the day Wednesday. Outpatient providers had been additionally being closed.

“Once Kaiser Permanente completes all required testing of the temporary water line and it has been deemed safe, we will reopen services and resume care at our Woodland Hills Medical Center campus,” the hospital mentioned.