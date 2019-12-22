Watford v Man Utd: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Manchester United will hope to increase their strong run of kind after they make a journey to Watford this Sunday.

The Crimson Devils have misplaced simply two of their final 14 matches in all competitions, and stay unbeaten within the Premier League because the first week of November.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Month Cross for simply £16.99

Get a NOW TV Sky Sports activities Month Cross simply £20 a month for two months – normally £33.99

Marcus Rashford has been a key cog within the machine these days with a terrific run of kind nudging him into the division’s Golden Boot reckoning.

Watford have misplaced 4 of their final 5 however placed on a very good present and produced loads of possibilities in opposition to league leaders Liverpool in Nigel Pearson’s first recreation on the helm.

The previous Leicester boss might be decided to scrape factors from each recreation as he makes an attempt to steer Watford away from the rocks.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces you want to learn about how you can watch the Watford v Man Utd recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Watford v Man Utd?

Watford v Man Utd will kick off at 2:00pm on Sunday 22nd December 2019.

How you can watch Watford v Man Utd on TV and stay stream

You may watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Premier League (from 1:00pm) and Predominant Occasion (from 2:00pm) or on-line through the SkyGo app.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per thirty days or add the entire sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days.

Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages

When you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match via NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV might be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Cross for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

United aren’t rampant, however they do seem to have steadied the ship underneath Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – the stress is easing on his shoulders.

Nonetheless, Chelsea’s drop-off in kind will present wonderful motivation for United to mount a problem on the high 4 fairly than wait for one more couple of switch home windows to slip by.

If United are critical about attaining something of observe in 2019/20, these are the video games they merely need to win. They need to.

Prediction: Watford Zero-2 Man Utd