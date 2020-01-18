Watford v Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Tottenham make the quick journey to the sting of the M25 to face Watford in determined search of a win this weekend.

Spurs have gone three video games with out most factors and are in peril of fading into obscurity with Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Everton and even Southampton inside touching distance.

Jose Mourinho will demand a much-improved show from his gamers however they face a Watford aspect brimming with confidence underneath Nigel Pearson.

The Hornets are unbeaten of their final 5 Premier League outings, with 4 wins in that spell, and shall be decided to profit from a house conflict towards faltering opposition.

What time is Watford v Tottenham?

Watford v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

The way to watch Watford v Tottenham on TV and stay stream

The sport shall be proven stay on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

This a narrative of two groups heading in very totally different instructions, towards all the percentages.

Mourinho’s preliminary impression has subsided to the purpose the place his squad is being came upon towards opposition of each degree.

Watford are streetwise and aggressive of their play however received’t accept a degree – they’ll see this as a terrific alternative to say a giant scalp.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Tottenham