Watford v Tottenham: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Tottenham make the quick journey to the sting of the M25 to face Watford in determined search of a win this weekend.

Spurs have gone three video games with out most factors and are in peril of fading into obscurity with Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Everton and even Southampton inside touching distance.

Jose Mourinho will demand a much-improved show from his gamers however they face a Watford facet brimming with confidence beneath Nigel Pearson.

The Hornets are unbeaten of their final 5 Premier League outings, with 4 wins in that spell, and might be decided to take advantage of a house conflict in opposition to faltering opposition.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you should learn about the right way to watch the Watford v Tottenham recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Watford v Tottenham?

Watford v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.

Methods to watch Watford v Tottenham on TV and reside stream

The sport might be proven reside on BT Sport 1 from 12:00pm.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

This a narrative of two groups heading in very completely different instructions, in opposition to all the percentages.

Mourinho’s preliminary affect has subsided to the purpose the place his squad is being came upon in opposition to opposition of each degree.

Watford are streetwise and aggressive of their play however gained’t accept some extent – they’ll see this as a terrific alternative to say a giant scalp.

Prediction: Watford 2-1 Tottenham