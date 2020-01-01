Watford v Wolves: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Watford making waves below Nigel Pearson’s steering with a string of high outcomes forward of the go to of Wolves.

The rock-bottom Hornets created sufficient possibilities to beat Liverpool earlier than succumbing to defeat, however went on to topple Manchester United and Aston Villa and draw with Sheffield United to begin the Pearson period.

They’re only one victory away from drawing degree with these outdoors the relegation zone, although Wolves will present a stern take a look at after proving their credentials in opposition to Man Metropolis final week.

has rounded up all the pieces it's essential learn about find out how to watch the Watford v Wolves recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Watford v Wolves?

Watford v Wolves will kick off at three:00pm on New 12 months’s Day (Wednesday 1st January 2020).

How one can watch Watford v Wolves on TV and dwell stream

The sport will probably be proven dwell on BT Sport ESPN from 2:45pm.

Who will win?

On paper, this ought to be Wolves’ day, however Pearson has immediately solidified Watford as a unit.

Not solely are they holding tight as a defensive unit, however their attacking gamers seem to have shaken off their shackles and are enjoying with better confidence.

Prediction: Watford 1-1 Wolves