WayFoward reveals Vitamin Connection which is exclusive to Nintendo Switch

Established online game developer WayForward has a Nintendo Swap unique within the works and it’s due as quickly as subsequent month. The sport is titled Vitamin Connection, which is a weird and vibrant journey which is bound to maintain gamers entertained. Vitamin Connection is due out on the Nintendo Swap eShop on 20th February and there will likely be a bodily model coming courtesy of Restricted Run Video games. Try the motion unfold within the trailer down under,

Vitamin Connection permits as much as two gamers to enter a microscopic world as Vita-Boy and Mina-Lady, as they information a minuscule Capsule Ship into battle in opposition to evil micro organism residing inside organisms.

