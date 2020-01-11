WayFoward reveals Vitamin Connection which is exclusive to Nintendo Switch

Established online game developer WayForward has a Nintendo Swap unique within the works and it’s due as quickly as subsequent month. The sport is titled Vitamin Connection, which is a weird and vibrant journey which is certain to maintain gamers entertained. Vitamin Connection is due out on the Nintendo Swap eShop on 20th February and there will likely be a bodily model coming courtesy of Restricted Run Video games. Take a look at the motion unfold within the trailer down beneath,

Vitamin Connection permits as much as two gamers to enter a microscopic world as Vita-Boy and Mina-Woman, as they information a minuscule Capsule Ship into battle towards evil micro organism residing inside organisms.

By way of