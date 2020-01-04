Wayne Rooney is mocked by fans over his bushy beard as they claim it has been DYED

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Printed: 20:53 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 20:56 EST, three January 2020

Wayne Rooney has been mocked by followers for immediately sprouting a bushy beard over three days, with some even claiming it has been dyed.

The previous Manchester United legend was seen on Monday with a fading ginger beard speckled with tufts of gray hair.

Nevertheless, by the point the 34-year-old took to the pitch for his first recreation with Derby County on Thursday, it had been miraculously reworked right into a thick, bushy, darkish, veritable ‘hedge’ of facial hair.

Soccer followers took to Twitter to share their amusement, sharing theories that the ex-DC United participant might have had a 3rd hair transplant, following procedures in 2011 and 2013.

Regardless of the alleged new set of facial hairs, Rooney had a superb debut as he arrange a purpose in a 2 – 1 win towards Barnsley of their first match of 2020.

Spot the distinction: Wayne Rooney’s beard pictured on December 30 at Satisfaction Park, Derby, (left), and three days later throughout his first match for Derby County (proper)

Bristled: The footballer confirmed off his luscious new locks on the pitch that appeared to have miraculously grown in three days. Followers have accused him of dying his beard

Taking to social media to share their shock, one fan wrote: ‘I am satisfied Rooney’s dyed his beard, it is by no means been that darkish?’

A second mentioned: ‘No means has Rooney had a beard transplant?’

And a 3rd wrote: ‘By no means seen anybody who ought to swimsuit a beard to not swimsuit a beard as a lot as Wayne Rooney.’

Different followers tweeted that Rooney had ‘blatantly’ utilized some further colouration to his beard, and one even requested: ‘Why is Rooney sporting a faux beard?’

As the talk heated up, one social media person even urged it could possibly be a Girl Repellant from his spouse Coleen.

Nevertheless, different followers have been happy with the footballers new look.

One tweeted: ‘Love seeing Wayne Rooney again on the pitch spraying the ball round and what a implausible beard on him too. He’ll all the time be one among my favorite gamers!’

Photos from the sport present Rooney showing to sport a darker beard and set of eyebrows than he had three days in the past.

The footballer is but to touch upon his new look, however did tweeted an image of himself with the beard alongside the message: ‘Off to a successful begin!’

He spent greater than £30,000 present process two hair transplants in 2011 and 2013, and was beforehand accused of utilizing a spray-on hair thickener throughout a match to cowl up bald patches.

One witness informed The Solar: ‘Wayne’s hair does nearly as many disappearing acts as he is finished on nights out.’

Did Manchester see this?: Rooney pictured sporting his beard through the recreation on January 2 in Derby, the place his group gained 2 – 1 towards Barnsley

Rooney stares on the crowd through the recreation, which was watched by spouse Coleen and youngsters

Rooney has mentioned he’s targeted on pushing the group again into the Premier League

On the pitch, Rooney is targeted on attempting to steer Derby in the direction of a return to the Premier League following a 12-year absence, whereas he hopes his position as coach can lay the foundations for a profession in administration.

‘I need to try to deliver my mentality into this membership and try to assist us win,’ he mentioned final night time. ‘Attempt to assist us get promotion. I’ve made it very clear I need to go into administration.’

Rooney has returned to the UK following a stint in America for DC United.