Wayne Rooney named in starting XI for Derby’s clash with Barnsley and handed captain’s armband

2 January 2020

Wayne Rooney has been named in Derby County’s beginning XI and handed the captain’s armband for Thursday’s conflict with Barnsley.

Derby boss Philip Cocu had hinted Rooney would make his debut instead however has thrown him straight into the motion in a bid to revive his struggling facet.

Rooney is tasked with injecting new life right into a Derby staff sat in 17th place within the Championship desk forward of the sport.

Rooney has been given the No 32 shirt as a part of settlement with shirt sponsor 32 Crimson

The Rams had been crushed 2-1 by Charlton on Monday and are with no win since beating Preston North Finish 1-Zero on November 23 – a run spanning eight video games.

It isn’t but recognized whether or not Rooney will characteristic as a striker or as an attacking midfielder, the place he performed recurrently throughout his closing seasons at Manchester United.

It was revealed again in August that Rooney would be a part of the Rams in January as a player-coach on an preliminary 18-month deal.

Derby expect a bumper crowd as supporters flock to look at Rooney’s first recreation

Rooney nonetheless had greater than two seasons remaining on his contract at DC United however cited a want to be nearer to his household again in England.

The 34-year-old loved a profitable interval within the MLS, scoring 23 targets in 41 league video games for the Washington-based membership.

Previous to his transfer to America, Rooney spent 13 years at Manchester United between 2004 and 2017, the place he grew to become the membership’s all-time main goalscorer with 253 targets.

Rooney additionally achieved the identical feat for England, scoring 53 targets in 120 appearances for the Three Lions earlier than retiring from worldwide soccer in November 2018.

Rooney scored 23 targets in 41 video games for DC United previous to his transfer to Derby County