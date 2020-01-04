Wayne Rooney slammed by church for ‘advertising’ casino sponsor during video on gambling addiction

By Tom Witherow Enterprise Correspondent For The Every day Mail

The Church of England has slammed Wayne Rooney for ‘promoting’ an internet on line casino in a video purporting to encourage safer playing.

The previous England captain performed his first sport for Championship facet Derby County on Thursday as a part of a £7.8million tie-up with Gibraltar-based betting agency 32Crimson.

The membership was solely in a position to afford his reported £100,000-a-week wages as a result of Rooney will put on the quantity 32 shirt and seem in branded posts on social media, specialists have steered.

When the deal was introduced in August, the star was accused of ‘promoting his soul’ by critics. Now he has once more drawn the fury of campaigners by showing in a six-minute video, posted on his first day within the new job.

It reveals the striker sporting Derby County equipment emblazoned with the 32Crimson brand and speaking about playing habit, warning that those that get ‘sucked in’ can find yourself in ‘a foul state of affairs’.

The video consists of suggestions comparable to ‘by no means gamble when bored, drained or harassed’, ‘hold monitor of all of your bets utilizing the guess historical past function’ and ‘set deposit limits so you do not chase your losses’.

The video has been shared with the 17.4million individuals who observe Rooney and Derby County FC on Twitter.

The Bishop of St Albans, Dr Alan Smith, the Church of England’s playing spokesman, stated: ‘The video is little greater than an prolonged advert, associating 32 Crimson with Wayne Rooney, who’s sporting their brand from begin to end.

‘Wayne Rooney’s simplistic options can be of little assist to those that have already skilled hurt from merchandise campaigners say are designed to be addictive. The video reveals that the playing trade recognises the large issues it’s inflicting.’

Playing promoting in soccer has turn into controversial amid considerations betting on the sport has turn into normalised for younger followers. This season 27 of England’s prime 44 golf equipment have a playing firm as their shirt sponsor.

The Every day Mail is demanding better safety for punters with its Cease The Playing Predators marketing campaign and has highlighted how younger followers are bombarded with playing adverts.

Neil Banbury, UK common supervisor at 32Crimson, stated: ’32Crimson is dedicated to utilizing its branding alternatives inside soccer to advertise proactive accountable playing messaging.

‘English soccer – and distinguished gamers like Wayne – has a novel attain and minimize by way of with grownup audiences, so is a good way to advertise more healthy playing.’

Rooney and Derby County declined to remark.