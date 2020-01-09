WB Games Montréal Unleashes Another Possible Batman Tease; Fans Already Putting Pieces Together

For effectively over a 12 months, WB Video games Montréal has shared cryptic teases on social media, hinting at its subsequent challenge. All indicators level to the staff’s growing a brand new Batman title, one that may supposedly middle on the Courtroom of Owls. Nicely, now one other piece to the puzzle has been put into play. Apparently, it seems as if followers have already begun to make sense of it.

On the studio’s official Fb web page, the next picture was posted this morning with the “Capture the Knight” caption in French and English:

Followers within the put up’s remark part had been fast to notice that it’s a bit of a picture related to beforehand shared teaser pictures that includes the identical captions. One fan particularly put all of them collectively and got here up with the symbol under:

This picture seems to be akin to a coat of arms, one thing doubtless related to a police power or justice division. For now, there are not any different indicators as to what this may occasionally imply for WB Video games Montréal’s subsequent challenge, particularly. Nevertheless, cause suggests it’s most likely the Gotham Metropolis Police Division emblem if certainly the studio’s subsequent recreation is a Batman journey. It’s price noting that this emblem doesn’t seem to bear any particular resemblance to current GCPD iconography in depictions resembling Nolan’s Darkish Knight Trilogy, the Arkham collection, or Fox’s Gotham present.

The most recent rumor circulating in regards to the Arkham Origins studio’s new challenge claims it should star the Bat-family. Allegedly titled Batman: Arkham Legacy, the sport has sparked years’ price of hypothesis, which ventures way back to 2016’s Suicide Squad report. Hopefully, the guessing recreation can quickly come to a finite finish.

[Source: WB Games Montréal on Facebook via Wario64 on Twitter]