WBJEE 2020 admit card: West Bengal JEE exam admit card released

WBJEE 2020 Admit Card: West Bengal Entrance Examination The board has issued the admit playing cards of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination. The admit playing cards have been issued on wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who’ve utilized can obtain the admit card from the official web site of the West Bengal Entrance Examination Board.

Allow us to inform you that West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination will probably be held on 2 February 2020. There will probably be two papers within the examination. The primary paper will probably be held on 2 February 11 from 1 pm and the second paper will probably be held from 2 pm to four pm. Candidates ought to learn the rules written within the admit card appropriately. Don't overlook to take the admit card to the examination heart and attain the examination heart an hour earlier than.

This fashion downloadable admit card

To obtain the scholars admit card, first go to wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on on the hyperlink WBJEE Obtain the admit card on the homepage

After this, signal and obtain your admit card.