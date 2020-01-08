WBPSC: West Bengal Public Service Commission withdraws 209 recruitments of Laboratory Assistant

The West Bengal Public Service Fee has made whole of Laboratory Assistant Vacancies have been eliminated on posts. All these posts can be stuffed for numerous topics beneath the Technical Training and Coaching Division of the state. and eligible candidates have to use on-line for these posts. The final date to use 30 is January 2020. All sorts of reservation and age rest can be out there solely to the native residents of West Bengal. Candidates from different states will fall within the unreserved class and can be eligible to use beneath this class. With this, candidates are required to jot down, learn and communicate in Bangla language. Laboratory Assistant, Complete Posts: 209

(Classification of vacancies by topic)

Laboratory Assistant (Physics), Put up: 37

Laboratory Assistant (Chemistry), Put up: 37

Laboratory Assistant (Electrical Engineering), Put up: 32

Laboratory Assistant (Mechanical Engineering), Put up: 35

Laboratory Assistant (Civil Engineering), Put up: 26

Laboratory Assistant (Pc Science & Know-how), Put up: 09

Laboratory Assistant (Meals Processing Know-how), Put up: 07

Laboratory Assistant (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering), Put up: 08

Laboratory Assistant (Instrumentation Know-how), Put up: 02

Laboratory Assistant (Agricultural Engineering), Put up: 02

Laboratory Assistant (Packaging Know-how), Put up: 02

Laboratory Assistant (3D Animation & Graphics), Put up: 02

Laboratory Assistant (Medical Laboratory Know-how), Put up: 02

Laboratory Assistant (Chemical Engineering), Put up: 01 Qualification (All posts above) : Bachelor's diploma with a associated topic from acknowledged college / institute. Or ought to have carried out a Diploma in Engineering Diploma or Bachelor Diploma in Science topic with related certificates course in associated topic. Pay Scale (All posts above): 5, 400 to

,200 Rupees. Grade Pay – 2900 Rs.

Age Restrict (All posts above): Most 40 years. Will probably be calculated on January 1 2019.

– Most age rest can be given as per West Bengal authorities guidelines.

Choice Course of

– Eligible candidates can be chosen on the idea of efficiency in written take a look at / interview.

Utility payment

– For Basic, OBC, EWS and different state candidates 160 Rs.

– SC / ST and Divyang of West Bengal is not going to must pay any payment.

– The payment could be paid each on-line and offline.

Utility Course of

– To be registered on the Fee's web site (www.pscwbapplication.in). When the homepage opens, go to the newest Commercial / Announcement part.

– ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECTT. TO THE POST OF LABORATORY ASSISTANT … (ADVT. NO. 1 / 2020) hyperlink is given.

– Clicking on this hyperlink will open commercial associated to vacancies. Learn this commercial rigorously and verify your eligibility.

– To use now go to the Stay Functions part on the homepage and given right here LABORATORY ASSISTANT FOR TECHNICAL EDUCATION, TRAINING & SKILL DEVELOPMENT, GOVT. Open the applying type by clicking the hyperlink OF W.B (Commercial No. 1 / 2020).

Now full the web software course of as per the given tips and at last take a printout of the web submitted software type and hold it protected with you.

Necessary dates:

Final date for on-line software: 30 January 2020

Final date for submission of on-line software payment: 30 January 2020

Offline Utility Charge Cost Final Date: 31 January 2020

Extra info right here:

Web site: www.pscwbapplication.in