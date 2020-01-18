“We Are Ready To Debate”: Amit Shah To Rahul Gandhi On Citizenship Act

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi to read the Citizenship Amendment Act,” Amit Shah stated.

Hubballi:

Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to show that the Citizenship Modification Act would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims and suggested him to learn the act utterly.

“They (Congress and others) are trying to spread lies..I want to tell Muslim brothers of the country that no one can take away your citizenship, no one wants to take it away. You have the same rights on this country as we have. Nothing will happen to you,” Mr Shah stated.

Caling those that are towards the Citizenship Modification Act “anti-Dalits”, Mr Shah stated that there was no clause within the new act that takes away citizenship of Muslims and accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of attempting to create confusion.

“I challenge Rahul Gandhi…read the CAA completely, if you find anything that takes away citizenship of Indian Muslims….our minister Pralhad Joshi is ready to debate with you,” Mr Shah stated.

Addressing a public assembly in Karnataka’s Hubballi as a part of the BJP’s nationwide oureach program on the Citizenship Modification Act, Mr Shah accused the Congress of dividing the nation on the premise of faith.

Mr Shah additionally accused the Congress, the left, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of indulging in vote financial institution politics on the Citizenship Modification Act.

Highlighting spiritual persecution, murders, conversion and rapes, Mr Shah stated in 1950, Rahul Gandhi’s nice grandfather Jawarharlal Nehru had signed an settlement with Liaquat Ali of Pakistan that either side will shield and provides citizenship to minorities.

“What happened in 70 years? India has kept its promise….but in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. After independence, their population has been reduced to 3 per cent in Pakistan and 7 per cent in Bangladesh,” Mr Shah stated.

Noting that Jawarharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajendra Prasad, and Maulana Azad had promised citizenship to spiritual minorities from neighboring international locations, he stated “Rahul Baba, all these people were from the Congress, they were great leaders.”

“You (Congress) did not keep up the promise despite being in power for 70 years, Narendra Modi is today trying to fulfil that promise by giving them citizenship,” he stated.