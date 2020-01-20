‘We Are Too Small To Retaliate’: Malaysia PM On India Curbs On Palm Oil

Malaysia PM Mahathir Mohamad mentioned that they’re too small to take retaliatory motion. (File)

Langkawi, Malaysia:

Malaysia is simply too small of a nation to answer India’s boycott of palm oil with commerce retaliation, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad mentioned on Monday.

“We are too small to take retaliatory action. We have to find ways and means to overcome that,” Mahathir informed reporters in Langkawi, a resort island off the western coast of Malaysia.

India, the world’s largest edible oil purchaser, this month halted Malaysian palm oil imports after Mahathir’s feedback criticising New Delhi over its coverage on Kashmir.

