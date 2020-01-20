‘We are too small to take trade action on India,’ says Malaysian PM after palm oil boycott

Malaysian PM shocks India at UN, says Kashmir ‘invaded, occupied’













Malaysia is simply too small of a nation to answer India’s boycott of palm oil with commerce retaliation, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stated on Monday.

“We are too small to take retaliatory action. We have to find ways and means to overcome that,” Mahathir informed reporters in Langkawi, a resort island off the western coast of Malaysia.

India, the world’s largest edible oil purchaser, this month halted Malaysian palm oil imports after Mahathir’s feedback criticising New Delhi over its coverage on Kashmir.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir MohamadReuters

The nation can be planning to chop some imports from Turkey and widen the curbs on on palm oil from Malaysia to grease, fuel and different merchandise, authorities officers stated, focusing on the 2 Muslim-majority nations.

“Our government has not taken kindly the comments of Malaysia and Turkey and we will restrict trade from both the countries,” a authorities official had earlier informed Reuters.

The Indian Commerce Ministry didn’t reply to an e-mail looking for remark.

Malaysian stance on Kashmir

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad stated just lately Hindu-majority India was “invading and occupying the country” of Jammu and Kashmir and Turkey’s Tayyip Erdogan had stated Kashmiris are “virtually under blockade”.

The Indian authorities withdrew the autonomy of Kashmir final 12 months to tighten its grip on the area, shutting down web entry and detaining activists and politicians. India’s Supreme Courtroom final week dominated an indefinite shutdown of the web in Kashmir was unlawful.

A employee unloads palm oil fruits from a lorry inside a palm oil manufacturing facility in Salak Tinggi, outdoors Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Reuters

Rigidity between India and Malaysia, the world’s second-biggest producer and exporter of palm oil after Indonesia, additional escalated after 94-year-old Mahathir criticised India’s new citizenship regulation that critics say discriminates in opposition to Muslims.

Turkey in the meantime has sided with Pakistan on points reminiscent of its membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, which oversees the export of products that can be utilized for nuclear weapons manufacturing.

Turkey can be in opposition to the blacklisting of Pakistan by the world monetary watchdog, the Monetary Motion Process Drive, to curb its alleged financing of terror, one thing India has been lobbying for arduous.

Indian commerce information signifies that general imports from each Malaysia and Turkey had already taken a success final 12 months.

(With inputs from Reuters.)