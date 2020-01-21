“We Could Be Next”: Christian Priests Protest Citizenship Act In Kolkata

Members of Kolkata’s Christian neighborhood took out the protest march on Monday.

Kolkata:

Christians have protested towards the Citizenship Modification Act and the Nationwide Register of Residents earlier than, however for the primary time on Monday, clergymen took to the streets of Kolkata of their cassocks to voice their condemnation. They declare that whereas Muslims have been excluded from the ambit of the amended citizenship legislation now, it might be the flip of Christians subsequent.

The dancing priest from Canning was simply the star of the march from St Paul’s Cathedral to Gandhi statue. Reverend Shyamal Pramanik broke right into a dance to a Bengali hymn that went “We are the children of Jesus, we are on the streets to talk about him” at the same time as his cassock flapped round him.

“We are here to protest the NRC and CAA. I want to tell the Prime Minister that we want to die in the home we were born in, along with Hindus and Muslims,” Reverend Pramanik mentioned.

One other robust voice on the march was lady priest Reverend Margaret Nilanjana Ali. With a Christian, Hindu and Muslim identify all rolled in a single, she calls herself a “package of secularism”. “Yes, I am a Christian, a woman and I too have a message for the Prime Minister. Kindly stop this CAA and NRC. This is dividing our country. We are a united, democratic and secular nation and we want to stay that way,” she mentioned, wearing a white gown.

Not simply Christians of each denomination, individuals of all faiths attended the march. Bishop Paritosh Canning, who organised the march, insisted that it was extra a prayer rally than an illustration of protest. “We are praying to God to change the minds of the ruling authorities and rethink CAA-NRC,” the Church of North India bishop mentioned.

Not like the opposite members of the clergy, he was not carrying his behavior. “We wanted this to be inclusive,” he mentioned.

Reverend Rodney Borneo, wearing his white robes, mentioned that true Christians can not stay detached to the risk felt by their neighbours. “When people feel left out or isolated, it is the duty of every Christian – every follower of Jesus – to stand with them and say that you are not alone. We stand with you,” he added.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Calcutta was the primary to name a protest march towards the Citizenship Modification Act on December 26. After that, church buildings in a number of different components of the nation additionally spoke out towards the legislation.

Later, a bunch led by Bishop Paritosh Canning met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and submitted a memorandum towards the central initiatives. Copies of the doc will even be despatched to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, moreover Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.