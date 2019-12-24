“We didn’t panic”: Inside the Nuggets’ dramatic, streak-saving win over Suns

PHOENIX – Halfway by the fourth quarter, the Nuggets’ six-game profitable streak was spiraling uncontrolled.

They had been down 99-92 with lower than seven minutes remaining, and their careless play, on the second night time of a back-to-back, was placing. Three consecutive turnovers ought to’ve authored the tip of their night time – and subsequently, their streak.

The ultimate one, an errant Jamal Murray cross, led to a transition runout that dug a nine-point deficit with 5:54 remaining.

That margin would crumble below the strain of Denver’s clutch capturing and one magnificent, game-saving block, however Nikola Jokic, who had two of his group’s 21 turnovers, admitted the Suns had the Nuggets rattled.

“They surprised us, they’re jumping us, they were aggressive, we turned the ball over, they run a lot,” Jokic stated, who completed with 22 factors, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. “They were really scoring easy on us. We were kind of in a box, we didn’t know what to do.”

Virtually instantly, the mature group that had capped an ideal five-game homestand after which pounded the LeBron-less Lakers the night time earlier than revealed itself.

“Let’s be honest, the turnovers are the story of the night,” stated Nuggets coach Michael Malone within the aftermath of his group’s 113-111 victory that marked their seventh consecutive win. “We just had some poise down the stretch.”

The truth that it got here from their two largest stars, Murray and Jokic, suggests a peaceful that’s going to be invaluable transferring ahead. But it surely was particularly obvious Monday night time.

“We didn’t panic, we didn’t feel like we needed to rush things or go for home run plays,” Murray stated.

The Nuggets systematically clamored again, forcing stops and executing on the offensive finish. All of it started with Jokic, whose assertive fourth-quarter play earned him six journeys to the free throw line. That was greater than the Nuggets had all through quarters one-through-three mixed.

After which, after establishing a submit presence, Jokic popped exterior for yet one more clutch Three-pointer to tie the sport at 108. The triple was his fourth of the night time.

From there, the Nuggets ratcheted up the defensive depth and waited for his or her different star to ship.

Nonetheless tied, Jokic scanned the ground from his deep submit place, panning the courtroom for his or her greatest likelihood to grab the lead. He discovered it in Murray, who was ready, shot-ready, one step past the Three-point arc. His basket despatched the Suns into an timeout, and moved Murray to stalk down the courtroom, his depth dripping from his face.

“I’m not really thinking about anything really, I was just in the zone,” Murray stated, his grimacing mug conveying every part the followers wanted to know.

“Jamal’s not afraid,” Malone stated. “He lives for big moments.”

The most important was but to come back. After Devin Booker responded with a gut-check Three-pointer of his personal to tie it as soon as once more, the Nuggets wanted only a bit extra magic.

They discovered it in Murray, whose tire-burning stepback jumper on Suns heart Aron Baynes with 2.5 seconds remaining left the feverish crowd in shock. Up 113-111, Malone had yet one more card to play.

A late substitution put Jerami Grant’s impossibly lengthy wingspan within the recreation the place it made all of the distinction. The Suns tried to run Grant by a cascade of screens, however he seamlessly switched onto Booker, the Suns’ most harmful shooter.

“I know we were switching one-through-five before, so I ended up on Book,” Grant stated. “It was another little screen, but it was like a little brush. I was chasing him over, I saw he had an open shot, so I went for it.”

Grant trailed Booker into the nook, the place it seemed, for a break up second, that there was a window.

Actually, there was not. Grant’s attain denied Booker’s Three-pointer on the buzzer and despatched his ready teammates right into a frenzy. His block, Denver’s lone swat of the night time, sealed the dramatic comeback and ensured their surging seven-game streak would stand for not less than yet one more night time.