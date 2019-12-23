“We Failed To Assess”: Assam Minister On Violence Over Citizenship Act

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma admitted intelligence failure.

Guwahati:

The Assam authorities on Monday admitted that it didn’t have intelligence inputs in regards to the large-scale violence throughout protests towards the citizenship regulation and mentioned it’s monitoring social networking websites to search out out posts spreading hate messages.

The administration has detected at the least 206 posts associated to regulation and order points comparable to faux information objects since December 9, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned at a press convention in Guwahati.

“No Assam Police official thought that anyone would ever try to burn the Secretariat. We never thought that leaders of the opposition parties will be doing Facebook live after burning a stage on the road,” he mentioned in reply to a query concerning intelligence failure.

“We never had such information. If you say that was a failure, then yes, we failed to assess that,” Mr Sarma mentioned.

The senior BJP chief final week alleged that there could also be a “deadly nexus” amongst a piece of Congress staff, “urban Naxals” and Islamic outfit PFI that attempted to burn down the state secretariat throughout December 11 protests.

Mr Sarma had earlier claimed to have proof of Assam Youth Congress president Kamrul Islam Choudhury being concerned within the assault on the state secretariat in Dispur on GS Highway and alleged that he had set the dais constructed for Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on fireplace.

“We are monitoring the social media to see if anybody is engaged in inciting violence or spreading fake news and hate messages. So far, we have registered 28 cases for offensive provocative social media posts,” he mentioned.

The police arrested 10 individuals in these instances and 5 had been launched on bail, whereas the remainder had been remanded to judicial custody, Mr Sarma mentioned. He mentioned 21 extra individuals had been referred to as to varied police stations with their mother and father and had been allowed to go after counselling them to not repeat it.