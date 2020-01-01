“We Keep Away From Politics”: Bipin Rawat On Row Over Protest Remark

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions,” Common Bipin Rawat had stated

Common Bipin Rawat, criticized by the opposition lately for a political remark, stated right now that the armed forces desire to keep away from politics. “We keep ourselves away from politics. We act according to the directives of the government of the day,” he stated a day after taking on the Chief of Defence Employees, the model new function created by the federal government to combine the three wings of the armed forces and trim the weapons procurement course of.

Common Rawat has been focused by the opposition events over a remark criticising the incidents of arson and vandalism through the protests over the citizenship legislation.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” he stated because the protests peaked final week.

Opposition leaders had accused him of overstepping his temporary. “Leadership also means knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy and preserving the integrity of the institution you head,” Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi stated.

The Congress, which has been accused by the BJP of engineering the riots, reacted strongly.

“It is not the business of the Army to tell politicians what we should do, just as it is not our business to tell you how to fight a war. You fight war in accordance with your ideas and we will manage the country’s politics in accordance with ours,” senior social gathering chief P Chidambaram stated.

After Common Rawat was named for the submit of the Chief of Defence Employees, Congress’s Manish Tiwari had remarked that the federal government began off “on the wrong foot”.