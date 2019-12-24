A really merry day for our household! Our annual pilgrimage to The Grove to say howdy to Santa! As a substitute of writing a listing of all of the toys they needed, this 12 months we had the kids do one thing totally different.

And after we mentioned hello to St. Nick (which was not that clean) we had TWO very enjoyable surprises for the children!

Watch! Take pleasure in!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to take a look at extra of Perez’s household movies!