We met the Love Island 2020 cast – here’s what they’re really like

As my long-suffering editors can testify, I’m Love Island’s largest fan – however regardless of having spent the final 5 summers glued to my display as a substitute of truly going out and having a social life, I wasn’t satisfied that having an extra sequence within the winter months was a good suggestion.

I hoped that the present, which has been lengthy lambasted for its lack of physique range, would strive one thing new for its first ever winter launch – and was left feeling a bit chilly when the press pack confirmed extra of the identical, with Love Island’s solely new dynamic providing being blonde and exquisite twins alongside the standard buffed and bronzed Islanders.

However it doesn’t matter what your preconceptions are, when ITV gives you a press journey to South Africa to the launch of Love Island, you say sure and guide your 15 hour flight to Cape City earlier than your editor asks: “How much?”

Assembly our Islanders for the primary time is an operation with military-levels of precision. Every of our forged members are handed between press rooms with the assistance of a minder who watches to verify the coast is obvious. The now visibly-nervous Islander, dealing with 4 jet-lagged journalists, is joined by ITV publicists, who’re all hoping none of us drop the ‘C’ phrase (that’s Caroline, by the way in which).

We first met the boys, who took us all completely unexpectedly by being virtually the other of what we anticipated. Callum, the assured scaffolder with the cheeky chappy Manchester allure was palpably uncomfortable when confronted with the media, avoiding our gazes and giving brief, clipped solutions as any earlier bravado melted away.

Equally, present sizzling favorite Connor lacked the chat his VT promised. Swaggering into our convention room together with his shirt unbuttoned, we have been anticipating somebody extra ballsy and charismatic than what we really acquired, which was mainly a nice-but-dim model of Jack Fincham from sequence 4.

The one second of gold throughout our chat was when he revealed he was invited to start out knitting with a grandma throughout a butler within the buff celebration. “I usually wore boxers, but you got an extra £20 if you did it with your bum out,” he mentioned, straight-faced.

Maybe I’m being unfair. A pack of press is undoubtedly going to make the uninitiated nervous, and as perverse because it sounds, it was virtually good to see somebody so clearly uncomfortable and never super-polished – in comparison with the Molly-Maes and Curtises of final yr, solely six of our line-up of 12 have been scouted, with the remaining being completely common Joes who tried their luck on the appliance course of.

The opposite three boys had much more to say for themselves, with Mike set to actually set up himself as this yr’s early favorite due to his straightforward, unaffected allure, making us all soften at the same time as he instructed us that he ‘accidentally’ had two girlfriends without delay.

“I just forgot to tell one that I dumped her,” he mentioned with a successful grin so infectious even I used to be prepared to chuckle off his two-timing.

Nas can also be set to be widespread amongst viewers together with his unabashed confidence; striding into the room and giving us every a hug, he wasn’t afraid to inform us what he thought.

“That’s a bit of a basic question,” he mentioned to a journalist who requested him about his most outrageous moments, earlier than turning to me as I rapidly scribbled down a notice – “You’re really going to write down everything I say, right?”

Nas was presumably solely so cheeky to us journos as he could also be extra attuned to hunt fame post-Love Island, having already give you a catchphrase that he hopes will likely be coming to a Primark t-shirt close to you. However he was so rattling likeable that it virtually didn’t matter, with one won-over author begging: “You can’t leave without giving us a hug goodbye too!”

The one factor which will see him depart the present early is his slightly diminutive stature – by far the smallest and slightest Islander, the women might favour the Callums and Connors within the villa.

The largest shock from the day was from posh toff Ollie, who I feared can be a nightmare mixture of Max Branning and each boy I’ve ever rejected from Exeter College. However regardless of his cocky preening and god-awful flexing press pack, Ollie was extra tongue-in-cheek about his prescribed lord-of-the-manor posing, elevating an eyebrow and laughing about his background.

He might stir issues up with the boys within the villa as he’s clearly used to being a pacesetter and getting his personal means, but when viewers handle to see previous the posturing he might change into very talked-about with the general public.

However irrespective of how a lot we preferred the boys, the women far outstripped them when it comes to persona. Petite Shaughna immediately flipped expectations on their head – regardless of wanting and sounding a bit bit like Dani Dyer, she’s extra like sequence three Camilla – solely extra prone to punch you within the face throughout a combat.

“She seemed so sweet, just like a little lamb you want to hold,” Shaughna mentioned. “I think I’m definitely more lairy.”

Siannise (pronounced like Shanice) is about to win hearts along with her broad, This Countryesque accent, beautiful beauty and all spherical innocence – an individual born to be a meme if I ever did see. She’s virtually too candy, which can change into grating after some time.

“I just like to think I’ll cheer everyone up with my Bristolian-ness,” she mentioned. “I’m getting in as a standard lady and I would love different ladies to take a look at me and assume ‘she’s identical to me’.’

Siannese might discover herself preventing with Paige for who has the thickest accent, talking with such a powerful Scottish brogue she joked she would possibly want subtitles. Whereas she’s greatest often known as being Lewis Capaldi’s ex-girlfriend, she’s sufficient of a persona in her personal proper to step out of his shadow, cheekily asking the journalists “So can you tell me anything about the show?” earlier than being ushered out of the room by the PRs.

Leanne was equally as curious and undoubtedly probably the most fiery of the brand new Islanders, rolling her eyes over delicate guys as she feared her banter could also be “too strong”.

“A boy will be like, ‘Really? Like, you’re so rude,’ and I’m like, ‘Everyone I’m joking!’” she mentioned. “I do talk a lot of rubbish.” Take into account her this yr’s Amber, with Anna’s eye-rolling sass and Yewande’s likeability thrown in for good measure.

With Shaughna, Siannese and Leanne having such large personalities, the quieter Sophie, who was noticeably extra subdued throughout the interviews, might discover herself drowned out and forgotten within the villa – whereas twins Jess and Eve solely actually stand out as a result of there’s two of them.

As a result of it’s such a combination within the villa this yr, it’s laborious to couple any of our Islanders up with one another, and if I’m sincere it virtually doesn’t matter whether or not our actually match collectively. Love Island has not really been about love for fairly a while; as a substitute, our Islanders need to crack on with the viewing public to ensure that us to take them into our hearts like now we have with Maura, Ovie and Amber from sequence 5.

However will our new forged match as much as final yr’s choices? We’re going to need to tune in each single night time to search out out – and I can’t bloody wait.

Love Island launches Sunday 12th January and continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2