‘WE NEED TO WAKE UP’: Leafs don’t help themselves in lopsided loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — A reminder because the Maple Leafs drag themselves dwelling, weighed down by their first three-game dropping streak below coach Sheldon Keefe.

Their No. 1 goaltender, Frederik Andersen, goes to the NHL all-star sport later this month. So there’s a tremendous netminder in there someplace. We simply haven’t seen a lot of him recently.

Let’s be clear — there was an entire lot of ugly for the Leafs on Sunday night time on the BB&T Middle throughout an Eight-Four loss to the Florida Panthers.

Nobody carrying the Leafs’ highway white was holding his chin up after what occurred in what was imagined to have been an essential divisional sport.

The Leafs had not allowed eight targets in a sport since dropping 9-2 to Nashville on Nov. 18, 2014. It was the primary time they allowed eight on the highway since March 19, 2012, once they misplaced Eight-Zero at Boston.

“You take it as what it is, which is a good slap in the face and a good reminder of how we can’t play if we have any intention at all of being a successful team,” Keefe stated. “A big step backwards for us defensively.”

Andersen and his backup, Michael Hutchinson, didn’t get a lot assist.

The Leafs outshot the Panthers 47-29, not that it mattered. The time and area afforded to the house aspect was an excessive amount of, and the Leafs had been reminded they will’t out-score their lapses.

Mitch Marner, who scored two targets to increase his level streak to seven video games, had an indignant tone afterward and lamented the poor play in entrance of the goalies.

“We need to wake up here,” Marner stated. “We know the team we can be when we are staying above people, when we’re making it hard to get in our zone. We’ve got away from that. I don’t know why.”

There’s no query the Leafs must be quite a bit tighter on a three-game dwelling stand that begins Tuesday towards New Jersey, however neither goalie was good on Sunday both. As a lot as observers get wound up in regards to the state of the Leafs’ backup goaltending, there must be a stage of concern with the latest play of Andersen.

The 30-year-old was pulled for the second time in three begins after giving up 4 targets on 12 photographs. In his earlier seven begins, Andersen had posted a save share under .900 in 5 of them. Going again a month, Andersen has not been inconsistent.

“I don’t think fatigue is the issue,” Keefe stated. “I feel we’ve executed a fairly good job of managing that. When his workload was heavier, he was enjoying higher and his numbers had been higher.

“Everyone goes by it. He’s an amazing goaltender and he’s going to reply enormously.”

Stated Andersen: “I don’t think I had my best game. I want to be able to make saves in big moments early on and I wasn’t good enough.”

Florida received targets from Josh Brown and Aleksander Barkov within the opening 4 minutes and one other from Mike Hoffman earlier than the primary interval was over.

When a screened Andersen was crushed by Mike Matheson on the primary shot of the second at 49 seconds, he was gone.

The Panthers’ first two photographs on Hutchinson, by Frank Vatrano (whereas Florida was shorthanded) and Vincent Trocheck, went in.

The Leafs fell to 15-6-2 below Keefe, and their playoff spot within the Atlantic Division is getting extra precarious. Tampa Bay, which had gained 10 in a row earlier than dropping to New Jersey on Sunday, has moved 4 factors previous the Leafs into second place behind the Boston Bruins.

The Panthers, with a sport in hand, moved to inside some extent of the Leafs within the division standings.

“This was a big game with a team behind us in our division and it’s a four-point game,” winger Zach Hyman stated. “We didn’t show up. It’s a big learning experience.”

GAME ON

Defenceman Morgan Rielly was seen leaving the constructing with a limp — he departed the sport for a quick span within the first interval after blocking a shot — however Keefe stated he hadn’t heard something and thought Rielly was tremendous … Winger Andreas Johnsson was activated from injured reserve after lacking 15 video games with a leg damage, and defenceman Jake Muzzin, who has missed the previous seven video games with a damaged proper foot, was positioned on long-term injured reserve. Keefe had Johnsson on a line with Pierre Engvall at centre and Kasperi Kapanen on the appropriate aspect. Jason Spezza was dropped to the fourth line with Adam Brooks and Frederik Gauthier … The Leafs scored after the Panthers constructed a 5-Zero lead, with Hyman lifting the puck over goalie Chris Driedger at three:30 of the second interval … Jonathan Huberdeau grew to become the Panthers’ franchise chief in factors with 420, yet another than Olli Jokinen, when he arrange Hoffman on an influence play early within the third … Marner and John Tavares scored 21/2 minutes aside after a Huberdeau aim within the second getting the Leafs to inside 4 … Marner additionally scored within the first minute of the third … Panthers No. 1 goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is nursing a minor upper-body damage.

