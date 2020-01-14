We now know how Christian Bale could look in the new Thor film

Frazer Harrison/Getty Pictures

There could also be loads of new Marvel Cinematic Universe tales popping out this 12 months, however nothing will cease our collective adoration of and pleasure for Thor. Hypothesis has been buzzing at a fever pitch because the announcement that Christian Bale was in negotiations to hitch Thor: Love and Thunder in an unspecified function. Who he may be enjoying is not clear simply but — there are a number of potentialities that make sense, significantly throughout the context of the comedian sequence written by Jason Aaron that can provide the majority of the supply materials that evokes the following chapter of Thor’s journey. That reality has by no means deterred followers from hypothesis and enjoyable, imagining what their favourite character would possibly appear like in the event that they find yourself on display.

Two of the characters within the operating obtained the fan artwork therapy, one that includes Christian Bale rendered as Gorr the God Butcher (by reddit person ozycon) and one other with Bale as Mephisto (by picture editor extraordinaire BossLogic). Each present a wonderful doable peek into what we may anticipate Bale to appear like as these villains. Followers who aren’t essentially into the comics scene however benefit from the MCU might acknowledge the identify Mephisto, however Gorr might come as a real left-field choice for Bale in Thor: Love and Thunder. So, who’re these dudes, and what different characters are doable for this (not formally confirmed) actor for the following installment of Thor’s explicit department of the franchise? Let’s talk about.