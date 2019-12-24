We now know if J.J. Abrams is done with Lucasfilm

Cookies assist us ship our Companies. Through the use of our Companies, you comply with our use of cookies. Study Extra.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Photos

In the future quickly, Star Wars will return to the large display screen — however when that day comes, J.J. Abrams will likely be far, far-off.

The Power Awakens and Rise of Skywalker director lately informed Selection that he believes his time working with Lucasfilm to be effectively and actually over. After all, he is thought this earlier than; it’s possible you’ll recall that the unique plan was for every installment within the Star Wars sequel trilogy to have a unique filmmaker on the helm, with Abrams contributing The Power Awakens, Rian Johnson helming The Final Jedi, and Colin Trevorrow — the artistic thoughts behind Common’s Jurassic World franchise — connected to the ultimate installment earlier than it had a title.

Trevorrow, nonetheless, amicably parted methods with Lucasfilm on account of these pesky artistic variations, prompting the studio to carry Abrams again to complete off the trilogy. Throughout Rise of Skywalker‘s premiere, he was cornered on the pink carpet and requested if it had been bittersweet to be attending the occasion. “It is,” he mentioned. “I mean, it’s funny, I think I need to be more present in the moment, because the truth is it’ll be over in a flash. This crew and this cast have been the most amazing I’ve ever known, so I feel very lucky to have gotten to come back. And sad that I won’t be working with them again.”

He was then requested if his response needs to be taken to imply that he was definitively accomplished with Star Wars. “Yeah, I think I’m done,” he mentioned, earlier than humorously backtracking. “Maybe I’ll come back! No, I’m done. I’m done. This time I know. I can feel it. I can feel this is it.”



Abrams has contributed admirably to the franchise, however it’s actually protected to say that it’ll stick with it with out him. There’s nonetheless a risk (nonetheless unconfirmed) that Johnson will return to subject one other trilogy, and there is additionally the thrilling proven fact that Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige has been tapped to provide at the least one movie set within the Star Wars universe.

For higher or worse, although, it appears to be like like Abrams is completed. Followers will likely be debating which of these two descriptors applies till the warmth dying of the universe.