We now know if J.J. Abrams is done with Lucasfilm

Tristan Fewings/Getty Photos
In the future quickly, Star Wars will return to the large display screen — however when that day comes, J.J. Abrams will likely be far, far-off.
The Power Awakens and Rise of Skywalker director lately informed Selection that he believes his time working with Lucasfilm to be effectively and actually over. After all, he is thought this earlier than; it’s possible you’ll recall that the unique plan was for every installment within the Star Wars sequel trilogy to have a unique filmmaker on the helm, with Abrams contributing The Power Awakens, Rian Johnson helming The Final Jedi, and Colin Trevorrow — the artistic thoughts behind Common’s Jurassic World franchise — connected to the ultimate installment earlier than it had a title.
Trevorrow, nonetheless, amicably parted methods with Lucasfilm on account of these pesky artistic variations, prompting the studio to carry Abrams again to complete off the trilogy. Throughout Rise of Skywalker‘s premiere, he was cornered on the pink carpet and requested if it had been bittersweet to be attending the occasion. “It is,” he mentioned. “I mean, it’s funny, I think I need to be more present in the moment, because the truth is it’ll be over in a flash. This crew and this cast have been the most amazing I’ve ever known, so I feel very lucky to have gotten to come back. And sad that I won’t be working with them again.”
He was then requested if his response needs to be taken to imply that he was definitively accomplished with Star Wars. “Yeah, I think I’m done,” he mentioned, earlier than humorously backtracking. “Maybe I’ll come back! No, I’m done. I’m done. This time I know. I can feel it. I can feel this is it.”
Abrams has contributed admirably to the franchise, however it’s actually protected to say that it’ll stick with it with out him. There’s nonetheless a risk (nonetheless unconfirmed) that Johnson will return to subject one other trilogy, and there is additionally the thrilling proven fact that Marvel Studios mastermind Kevin Feige has been tapped to provide at the least one movie set within the Star Wars universe.
For higher or worse, although, it appears to be like like Abrams is completed. Followers will likely be debating which of these two descriptors applies till the warmth dying of the universe.
What’s subsequent for J.J. Abrams after Star Wars?
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Photos
As one may think, Abrams goes to be a lot busy after his departure from Lucasfilm. His manufacturing firm, Dangerous Robotic, inked a five-year pact with WarnerMedia earlier this 12 months; price a whopping $250 million , the deal is anticipated to yield a number of function and serial initiatives throughout quite a lot of platforms, which Abrams will likely be producing. (by way of CBR)
The deal would not maintain Abrams from engaged on initiatives with third events, nonetheless, so he is nonetheless free to proceed laboring away on current sequence with HBO (Lovecraft Nation, Westworld), Hulu (Citadel Rock), and Apple TV (Demimonde, Lisey’s Story). Along with all of that, he’ll have varied levels of involvement with a number of high-profile function movies that are within the pipeline.
Chief amongst these: the seventh and eighth installments within the highly regarded, extremely profitable Mission: Unattainable franchise, which can shoot back-to-back beneath the path of returning helmer Christopher McQuarrie. The Mission: Unattainable films have to date generated over $three.5 billion on the worldwide field workplace, with this 12 months’s Mission: Unattainable — Fallout accountable for $787 million all by its lonesome. As such, M:I 7 and eight are full steam forward, having already scored launch dates: July 23, 2021, and August 5, 2022, respectively.
There’s additionally a fourth installment within the rebooted Star Trek sequence on the best way, this one from Lucy within the Sky author/director Noah Hawley. The truth that this flick seems to be gearing as much as enter manufacturing could imply that the long-rumored Quentin Tarantino Star Trek film could also be lifeless within the water — however, understanding the mercurial Tarantino, it is probably not. Abrams will likely be on board as a producer for that film, too, if it ever occurs.
There’s additionally one other hotly-anticipated sequel within the works with which Abrams could also be a bit extra straight concerned: the fourth movie within the Cloverfield franchise, which is claimed to be a direct sequel to the 2008 authentic. (2016’s 10 Cloverfield Lane and 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox had been tangential tales set in the identical universe.) Way back to April 2018, Abrams confirmed “true, devoted Cloverfield sequel” was in improvement (by way of Selection), and whereas Abrams’ IMDb web page lists him as a author on the mission, this has not been confirmed.
Lastly, there are solely a few billion initiatives to which Abrams and Dangerous Robotic are connected which have been introduced over the previous few years and which can or could not nonetheless be in varied phases of improvement. Amongst these: Your Identify, a live-action anime adaptation from The Wonderful Spider-Man director Marc Webb; Kolma, a fantasy/thriller starring The Rise of Skywalker‘s Daisy Ridley; and live-action options primarily based on the enduring Valve video video games Portal and Half-Life.
All of which is to say that if Abrams does really feel like returning to the Star Wars fold anytime quickly, he might have to think about cloning himself. We’re inclined to take him at his phrase, although — except the following filmmaker Lucasfilm hires simply completely drops the ball. If the studio had been to provide Abrams a name a 12 months or two down the highway, we’re undecided he’d have the option to withstand.
Add Comment