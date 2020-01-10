We now know the identities of the Sith statues in Rise of Skywalker

Lucasfilm / Disney
There is a hidden reference to some fairly obscure Star Wars lore in Rise of Skywalker.
The towering statues seen as Kylo Ren navigates the hiding place of Emperor Palpatine on the planet Exegol close to the movie’s opening are renderings of key figures within the very formation of the Previous Republic. The connection was made by the intrepid denizens of Reddit weeks after the movie’s launch.
The statues are the 4 Sages of Dwartii: Braata, Faya, Sistros, and Yanjon, historic philosophers who performed a key position within the improvement of the very first Structure of the Republic. Whereas it could appear a bit odd for such a hardcore Empire man as Sheev Palpatine to take refuge in a spot housing looming statues of key architects of the Republic, the selection is a little more becoming than one may suppose.
The 4 Sages had been mentioned to be open to the teachings of myriad philosophies, and as such, they didn’t essentially view the existence of the Darkish Facet of the Pressure as a nasty factor. Their teachings could have even been an early affect on the Sith, which means that your entire duel between the Darkish Facet and the Gentle — you already know, the wrestle that consumed the galaxy far, far-off for actually 1000’s of years — might need begun with these 4 guys.
The statues are fairly creepy wanting, however if you happen to’re into that type of factor, you should purchase replicas — a lot, a lot smaller ones — from the Galaxy’s Edge installations at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California. In the event you’re questioning the place you could have seen these statues earlier than, properly, you’ve got acquired some extraordinarily sharp eyes.
Have we seen the 4 Sages onscreen earlier than?
Variations of those statues really made their first look in 2002’s Star Wars: Assault of the Clones, in a fairly important place: the workplace of Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), when he was nonetheless appearing as Supreme Chancellor of the Republic (and hiding his true identification as Darth Sidious, the Darkish Lord of the Sith). They are often seen through the scene when Palpatine meets with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Chistensen), as the 2 are having somewhat walk-and-talk.
The dialog is extremely important, as Palpatine tells his future apprentice that — in direct contradiction to the opinion of Obi-Wan Kenobi — Anakin would not want steerage from anybody. “In time, you will learn to trust your feelings,” Palpatine says. “Then, you will be invincible.” As this dialogue is going down, a statue of Sistros will be seen within the background.
Within the 2014 novel Tarkin, a canon work going down shortly after the occasions of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, it was revealed that after Palpatine grew to become Emperor, he transformed the stays of the Jedi Temple into the brand new Imperial Palace. He took up residence within the palace, bringing the Sistros statue with him. Clearly, previous Palps felt a fairly robust connection to Sistros specifically, and the 4 Sages normally — and he wasn’t the one one.
Mas Amedda, a former Republic Senator featured within the Star Wars prequel movies who defected to the Empire through the Clone Wars, was seen to have a small statue of Sistros atop his workers. Additionally, Supreme Chief Snoke — who was revealed in Rise of Skywalker to be a clone, and a puppet of the Emperor — wore a hoop inscribed with glyphs of all 4 Sages.
May the 4 Sages be featured in future Star Wars motion pictures?
One may be tempted to suppose that every one of this might function foreshadowing, and that we would really see the period during which the 4 Sages lived — heck, maybe even see them featured as characters — in a future Star Wars film. Whereas this definitely is not outdoors the realm of risk, we have now to this point gotten no information indicating that this might be the case.
Positive, you could have heard the rumor that Lucasfilm is kicking across the thought of manufacturing movies set within the so-called “High Republic” period, which might happen tons of of years earlier than the occasions of the Skywalker Saga (through Forbes). This hasn’t been formally confirmed, however even when it is true, the period of the 4 Sages was not tons of, however 1000’s of years previous to any of the tales we have seen onscreen thus far.
No, motion pictures set within the “High Republic” period could be prone to function Jedi Grasp Yoda (who, bear in mind, lived to be about 900 years previous) kicking ass and taking names, with the contentious energy wrestle between the Sith and the Jedi having been in full swing for hundreds of years. Maybe someday, we’ll get to see the story of how that wrestle started, all of these millennia in the past — or, you already know, possibly our grandchildren will.
