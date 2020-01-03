“We were clueless about his engagement”, says Hardik Pandya’s father

When Hardik Pandya went on his knees to suggest his fireworks, Natasa Stankovic, everybody was shocked by this blissful shock that got here their manner.

Ever for the reason that two obtained engaged, they’ve been receiving innumerable congratulatory messages on their respective social media handles. As their engagement information shocked every one, looks like it got here as a shock to Hardik Pandya’s household who was solely unaware of the cricketer’s resolution.

As quoted by the Occasions Of India, Hardik Pandya’s father Himanshu Pandya revealed that the engagement information took them abruptly. He shared, “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged.”

Talking about Hardik’s marriage plans he has revealed that they have not determined about it as of now however will determine quickly. Speaking about Hardik’s household his brother Krunal Pandya shared an lovable publish on social media for the stunning couple.

Hardik Pandya proposed to his ladylove Natasa Stankovic in a speedboat in Dubai the place they went to have a good time Christmas. The couple exchanged rings and posted photos and movies on social media with some filmy captions.

With their engagement information, followers at the moment are eagerly ready for wedding ceremony bells to ring for the couple.