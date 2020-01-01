“We Were Sleeping And You Have Woken Us Up”: Swara Bhasker At Jamia

Swara Bhasker mentioned these are protests supporting the dream of unity and equality (File)

New Delhi:

Actor Swara Bhasker on Wednesday praised the scholars of Jamia Millia Islamia college for “waking up the entire country” towards the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

Ms Bhasker, alongside together with her co-star from ‘Raanjhanaa’ Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, attended a public assembly on the brand new laws outdoors the college.

The actress, who has been vocal in her criticism of the brand new citizenship regulation, termed it a “targeted” regulation and claimed it’s an “attack” on the Structure of India.

“There are no two ways that CAA, NRC and NPR are targeted laws and have a targeted agenda. This new law is not only an attack on Muslims but also an attack on the country’s Constitution and the very idea of our country,” she alleged.

“The individuals who speak about taking a citizenship check, I wish to inform them that we should not have any proper to query the nation’s Muslims. India’s Muslims gave an ”agnipariksha” in 1947 and needn’t go any check,” Ms Bhasker mentioned.

Stressing that the present scenario warrants each Indian to face for the Structure forgetting their spiritual identification, the actress mentioned those that help the brand new regulation are “against the country”.

“You are not doing anything for the country’s good but fulfilling Jinnah’s dream. Those standing here (referring to Jamia Millia Islamia) are fulfilling Gandhiji’s dreams,” she mentioned.

Ms Bhasker praised the scholars of Jamia and civil society members for his or her peaceable protest which has “woken up the country’s conscience”.

“We were sleeping and you have woken us up. The sea of people that has come forward in every part of the country is not only a symbol of protest but of unity. These are protests supporting the dream of unity and equality,” she mentioned.