We Will Win Future Wars With Indian Systems, Says Bipin Rawat

Bipin Rawat stated the Indian Military has to stay on the forefront of technological embrace

New Delhi:

Stressing on the necessity for indigenisation, Indian Military Chief Normal Bipin Rawat on Monday stated that “we will win the future wars with Indian systems.”

“I am quite confident that we will be successful in developing an indigenous Indian Industry that will ensure…which I have often repeatedly said…that we will win the future wars with Indian systems,” he stated in New Delhi.

Highlighting the rising prominence of non-contact warfare, Normal Rawat stated, “Non-contact warfare will help us in gaining an advantage over the adversary in future wars. Quantum technologies, cyber, space, and artificial intelligence need to be leveraged into the defence ecosystem.”

“I dare say, a necessity I think is no longer the need for invention. It is innovations and inventions that are gradually driving the doctrines and concepts and this is particularly more relevant to the Indian Army,” Normal Rawat added.

Normal Rawat asserted that the Indian Military, due to this fact, has to stay on the forefront of technological embrace.

“Military is no longer operating in the closed system. Our doors are open. Our frontlines are open to academia, to research and development organisation to see how the soldier on the ground needs technology to be imbibed for him to operate in a better manner,” he stated.

“I know the industry is hungry for orders. We have also realised to give orders to the industry, we need to be more open in our systems. It is better to develop technologies that are dual-use because defence eco-system if generated cannot completely rely on orders from the military itself. Therefore, dual-use technologies are the need of the hour,” he added.