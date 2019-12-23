“We Will Win”: Jharkhand Chief Minister Even As Leads Show Party Trail

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghbar Das is eyeing a second time period.

Ranchi, Jharkhand:

Because the ruling BJP gave the impression to be set for second place in a good contest for Jharkhand, Chief Minister Raghubar Das exuded confidence that he would win and “the government will be formed under the BJP’s leadership”.

“To give a clear statement at the moment is not possible since we are just two or three rounds into the counting of votes. There are a total of 17-18 rounds. The margins are very narrow… so narrow that it can completely turn the leads as what you see at the moment,” Raghubar Das instructed reporters.

The BJP was at 29 of the state’s 81 seats when the Chief Minister spoke. The rival Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) alliance was at 39, near the bulk mark of 41.

“Those who are celebrating can do what they feel. No one can stop someone from celebrating,” Mr Das stated.

“Yes, there may have been some polarisation in a seat or two… there may also be some anti-incumbency, but we are very confident that once the final result is out, you will see that the BJP will form the government. We are very confident of that,” he asserted.

Requested to record what components could have price his occasion – the BJP is about to complete with a smaller tally than the 37 it received in 2014 – Mr Das stated: “We will see what happened only after the results.”

Mr Das was predicted by exit polls and analysts to face a troublesome combat in Jharkhand, the place his personal occasion members had been resentful of his fashion of functioning.

Raghubar Das is main in Jamshedpur East, a seat that he has been profitable since 1995. He’s contesting in opposition to his personal occasion insurgent Saryu Rai.