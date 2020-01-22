Websites will be forced to protect the safety and privacy of children under new rules

By Vanessa Allen for the Day by day Mail

New guidelines to make the web safer for youngsters had been unveiled yesterday as social media companies had been advised to do extra to sort out on-line abuse.

The code of observe will power companies to prioritise kids’s privateness and security on their web sites and any on-line companies more likely to be accessed by children.

It was welcomed by kids’s charities following warnings about children being uncovered to pornography, playing, bullying and self-harm on-line.

However different campaigners mentioned it was too draconian and that web sites can be pressured to deal with all customers as in the event that they had been kids, or introduce strict age checks.

They complained that the principles utilized to search engines like google and yahoo, social media websites, on-line purchasing, video games and different web sites – not simply these aimed toward kids.

The code was unveiled by the Data Commissioner’s Workplace (ICO) – the UK’s information regulator – and is anticipated to come back into power subsequent yr whether it is authorised by Parliament. Companies that breach it face fines of as much as four per cent of their international turnover – doubtlessly billions of kilos.

Data Commissioner Elizabeth Denham mentioned a fifth of web customers in Britain had been kids, including: ‘There are legal guidelines to guard kids in the true world – movie rankings, automotive seats, age restrictions on consuming and smoking. We want legal guidelines to guard kids within the digital world.’

Andy Burrows, of the NSPCC, mentioned: ‘This transformative code will power high-risk social networks to take on-line hurt critically, and undergo powerful penalties in the event that they fail to.’

However Dom Hallas, of the Coalition for a Digital Economic system, which represents UK know-how start-ups, mentioned small companies couldn’t afford to implement the brand new guidelines, which would depart kids restricted to websites operated by tech giants.