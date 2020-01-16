Wedding bells: Varun-Natasha to tie the knot this May!

Varun Dhawan, Natasha DalalVarinder Chawla

Marriage ceremony bells are ringing loud as the marriage season inches nearer. This time, the bells are for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal! If all goes as effectively, likelihood is ripe that the 2 may change vows in Could.

Whereas the 2 have been very secretive about their love life, all of it turned evident when Varun was noticed with Natasha in quite a lot of occasions. Quickly, with out additional ado, the actor surrendered himself in one of many episodes of Koffee with Karan the place he lastly spilt all of the beans about his relationship.

An enormous, fats marriage ceremony in Goa

What good is a celebration if it isn’t a giant, fats marriage ceremony! Apparently, Varun and Natasha too are touted to get married in Goa in a grand ceremonious marriage ceremony spanning over every week.

“Apparently, Varun and Natasha are planning to get married in May this year. It will be a grand summer wedding, spanned over a week, with all the events including Mehendi, Sangeet and Reception—and mostly in Goa at a luxury hotel or beach resort, the way his brother Rohit had got married eight years ago to Jaanvi at Park Hyatt in Goa,” Bollywood Hungama quoted a producer as saying.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha DalalInstagram

Furthermore, scores of Bollywood biggies have been intimidated to maintain free on sure dates in order to be part of the marriage. “Those dates too are being a closely guarded secret. But it won’t be a secret wedding like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. For Varun’s wedding, it will be band, baaja and baraat for Bollywood!” the producer added.

Natasha additionally making ready the visitor listing

The “band, baaja and baraat” for Bollywood would definitely not be a straightforward job and preparations of the visitor listing have already began. The listing is being made by Varun’s mom Lali, sister-in-law Jaanvi and Natasha after all.

Marriage ceremony date on Varun’s birthday

Curious followers may get to catch the marriage dates on Varun’s birthday – April 24 – the supply revealed. The month of Could won’t be massive for the Dhawan household solely as a result of Varun is getting married, but additionally as a result of he could have Avenue Dancer 3D launch and his father’s Coolie No. 1 too.

“It’s a big and very important film for David, Varun and Rohit as they are producing it too with Vashu Bhagnani. They will pull out all the stops for the marketing and promotion of the movie from March onwards and once it releases, there will some time on everyone’s hands to throw a wedding,” the insider shared.

The couple has identified one another since college. So as to add fireplace to their relationship rumours, there was a buzz final 12 months that the 2 have exchanged rings secretly in a hush-hush ceremony.

Varun-Natasha’s Switzerland vacay

Whereas Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been vacationing final 12 months in December amidst the snow-capped mountains of Switzerland, they have been joined by Varun and Natasha and even shared a selfie of the 4 on Instagram.