Wednesday – “November” Video

January 7, 2020
If you happen to let the primary two singles from Wednesday's new album slip you by within the year-end rush, that's OK – all of us make errors – however go and take heed to them every now and then come again right here and take a look at their new single, “November.” Their upcoming album, I Was Making an attempt To Describe You To Somebody , is considered one of my favorites of this younger yr up to now, and “November” is an effective indication of why. It's pained and understated, all stretched-out environment till the monitor clicks into sharp focus on the finish, Karly Hartzman's voice bleeding into the background in a really beautiful wallow. Hearken to it through The Line Of Finest Match under.

I Was Making an attempt To Describe You To Somebody is out 2/7 through Orindal Information. Pre-order it right here.

