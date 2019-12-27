Week 17 NFL picks: NFC West on the line when 49ers visit Seahawks

Sport of the week

San Francisco at Seattle

The 49ers are a three-point street favourite and in the event that they win, the NFC playoffs undergo San Francisco and Seattle is the No. 5 seed. If the Seahawks win, they’ll more than likely be the No. 2 and the 49ers the No. 5. We’ll go along with the staff that didn’t signal Marshawn Lynch on Monday.

49ers 30, Seahawks 24

Lock of the week

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants







Some NFC East staff was sure to get sizzling and ensure an under-.500 staff didn’t win the division. The Eagles (Eight-7) have gained three consecutive video games and are a four-point street favourite. They are going to roll previous the Giants (teaching change on Monday?) to earn a house date subsequent week vs. Seattle.

Eagles 27, Giants 13

Upset of the week

Cleveland at Cincinnati

The Bengals (1-14) don’t have anything to play for — they’ve clinched the primary total choose. Which suggests they will go forward and win. A 2 1/2-point house underdog, the Bengals even have fewer double-digit losses (six) than the Jaguars (seven).

Bengals 17, Browns 13

Across the AFC

A have a look at 5 groups with common supervisor/coach/quarterback questions:

David Richard, Related Press file On this Nov. four, 2018, file photograph, Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens talks to quarterback Baker Mayfield throughout an NFL soccer recreation towards the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, in Cleveland.

Cleveland (coach): Might Freddie Kitchens be one and accomplished? The Browns seem like a multitude, an outfit that’s lower than the sum of their components. Odell Beckham has solely three touchdowns. Their 118 penalties are third-most within the league. And Baker Mayfield has yet one more TD (19) than interceptions (18). Mike McCarthy maybe?

Cincinnati (QB): It will gorgeous if Andy Dalton returns to the Bengals subsequent 12 months, making him the 2020 model of Joe Flacco. LSU’s Joe Burrow needs to be a lock for the No. 1 choose, however the Bengals’ determination is whether or not to start out him straight away or ought to they purchase a veteran to maintain the seat heat.

Jacksonville (coach/GM): Proprietor Shad Khan has to make choices on common supervisor Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone. Don’t be stunned if Khan retains each, which might be a shocking indictment on fired soccer chief Tom Coughlin (was he the one downside?). If it’s a clear sweep, a GM would should be employed first until McCarthy is satisfied to take the job and he then leads a GM search.

L.A. Chargers (QB): Philip Rivers is a free agent and the Chargers have erred down the stretch in not giving veteran Tyrod Taylor or rookie Easton Stick a glance. The Bolts want a brand new offensive coordinator after which face the decision of drafting a first-round passer or seeing if Taylor/Stick can get them by way of 2020.

N.Y. Jets (coach): Possession acknowledged lately that Adam Gase will get a second 12 months. The Jets are 6-9, however have some extent differential of minus-90. We didn’t get Gase’s hiring within the first place after he flamed out in Miami. There may be all the time one shock firing and may it’s Gase?

Across the NFC

A have a look at 5 groups with coach/common supervisor/quarterback questions:

John Bazemore, The Related Press Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn walks the sidelines through the second half of an NFL soccer recreation towards the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Atlanta.

Atlanta (coach/GM): We had been stunned Dan Quinn didn’t get fired through the Falcons’ Week 9 bye (1-7 document). They’ve gone 5-2 since. Quinn has last say on the 53-man roster, which implies he helped create a few of the issues. Proprietor Arthur Clean is one to look at: Does he fireplace solely Quinn or him and common supervisor Thomas Dimitroff?



Carolina (coach/QB): This needs to be a sexy job due to proprietor David Tepper’s presence, the division (Drew Brees has to retire ultimately) and a probably clear slate at quarterback. Tepper reportedly interviewed Mike McCarthy final weekend. The Panthers are additionally anticipated to rent an assistant GM after the brand new coach.

Dallas (coach): Jason Garrett’s destiny was doubtless sealed after final week’s loss to Philadelphia. Garrett’s contract is up so proprietor Jerry Jones doesn’t must name it a firing. Ron Rivera is smart as a result of a veteran coach is healthier geared up to deal with the GM (Jones).

N.Y. Giants (coach/GM): Pat Shurmur is 9-22 because the coach and the Giants mustn’t waste one other 12 months of working again Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones as rookie-contract bargains. If common supervisor Dave Gettleman survives, Rivera might be a candidate since they labored collectively in Carolina. Garrett, a former Giants back-up quarterback, may additionally be on the radar.

Washington (coach): How enticing is a job with a meddling proprietor (Dan Snyder), overmatched GM (Bruce Allen) and dwindling fan assist (house video games really feel like street video games)? In the event that they need to go the veteran route, Marvin Lewis and Jim Caldwell could be nice coping with Snyder/Allen for an additional likelihood. On the assistant entrance, perhaps Kansas Metropolis’s Eric Bienemy, San Francisco’s Robert Saleh or Baltimore’s Greg Roman.