Weinstein jury selection continues with predominantly white men being chosen

By Jennifer Smith and Daniel Bates In Manhattan Legal Courtroom For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 11:48 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 11:54 EST, 17 January 2020

The decide in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial instructed his staff of attorneys on Friday that ‘nothing they are saying makes logical sense’ after they tried to ban the media from the ultimate day of jury choice the place one other three white males had been chosen as jurors.

Weinstein, who remains to be recovering from again surgical procedure which he underwent late final yr, arrived on the courthouse in Manhattan in a brown leather-based jacket and leaning on his walker.

The 67-year-old valiantly climbed up the steps regardless of his accidents earlier than making his approach inside for an additional day of proceedings.

Ten jurors have been chosen to date. Eighteen folks have to be chosen earlier than the trial can start to make up the jury of 12 plus six alternates.

Thus far, they embody six white males, one black man, two black girls and a Latino lady. No white girls – which most of Weinstein’s accusers are – have been chosen.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at court docket in Manhattan for what is because of be the ultimate day of jury choice in his sexual assault trial

Weinstein underwent again surgical procedure in late December to assist repair an harm he says he suffered in a automotive accident in August

Friday’s proceedings cap off a movie-script-worthy week of developments within the trial which included supermodel Gigi Hadid being dismissed as a possible juror.

On Friday, Weinstein’s staff of attorneys tried once more to dam the media from the proceedings.

They are saying the jury pool has ignored the court docket’s orders not to have a look at press reviews surrounding the case.

THE JURY SO FAR 18 folks have to be chosen to make up the jury of 12 and 6 alternates. Thus far, that quantity consists of; 6 white males 2 black girls 1 Latino lady 1 black man

‘There’s been rather more publicity at present and articles which have come out about this case.

‘I do know the court docket has been admonishing jurors to not take a look at something, however we all know some jurors have been ignoring that,’ lawyer Arthur Aidala argued.

Decide James Burke shot him down, saying: ‘Your software is denied. Nothing you mentioned makes logical sense to me.’

Weinstein’s attorneys have tried repeatedly to have among the fees dismissed.

They are saying he’s the sufferer of a biased press and unfair prosecution.

He’s going through life in jail if convicted of the costs.

Weinstein ready for an aide to carry him his walker earlier than getting into the court docket on Friday

Weinstein and his lawyer Donna Rotunno arrive on the court docket on Friday morning

They embody two counts of first diploma rape, third diploma rape, felony sexual act and two counts of predatory sexual assault.

Weinstein was initially charged in Might 2018 over two alleged incidents; the 2013 ‘rape’ and a 2004 incident involving Lucia Evans who mentioned he had compelled her to carry out oral intercourse on him.

The third incident, which he stays charged over, was first revealed in a second indictment in August 2018.

The cost referring to Evans’ allegation was dropped in October 2018, nonetheless, after his lawyer’s proved that one of many detectives main the case had failed to inform prosecutors witness doubted her account.

The 2 indictments have now been consolidated into one and he’ll face trial over the alleged rape in 2013 and alleged oral intercourse in 2006.

Initially of jury choice, a litany of accusers together with Rose McGowan planted themselves outdoors court docket in a present of stealth in opposition to him.