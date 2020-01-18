Weinstein mouths ‘wow’ as female writer of book about ‘predatory men’ lands on jury in assault trial

By Ralph R. Ortega For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 21:21 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 00:37 EST, 18 January 2020

A lady chosen to serve on the jury of the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial has written a guide described on her web site as being about ‘predatory older males’.

The juror, nevertheless, when questioned by protection lawyer Damon Cheronis whereas being thought-about for the panel Friday, didn’t particularly use these phrases, in response to Web page Six.

As a substitute, the girl, whom DailyMail.com is just not figuring out, stated of the guide which is slated to be launched later this yr: ‘It is about mother and father and youngsters.’

Movie producer Harvey Weinstein exits Manhattan Supreme Courtroom throughout his sexual assault trial Friday. He was seen mouthing the phrases, ‘Wow. Wow,’ when a juror who who wrote an upcoming guide described as being about ‘predatory older males’ was chosen for the trial

Legal professional Damon Cheronis, who’s on the protection staff in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial, questioned the juror about her upcoming guide, and she or he responded, ‘It is about mother and father and youngsters’. He requested she be faraway from the panel

When requested particularly if it was about ‘predatory older males,’ the juror responded that the three lady characters, ‘have some relationship with an older man, but it surely’s not a predatory scenario in any respect’.

Web page Six experiences that Cheronis requested the juror if the guide had something to do with the ‘type of people who might … be concerned with older males which may be thought-about predatory?’, to which she stated, ‘No’, contradicting her web site’s description.

The juror’s questionnaire, crammed out in her consideration for the panel, solely hints on the guide below a interest part, calling it ‘novel writing’.

Rotunno accused the juror of mendacity on the questionnaire, and added that she overlooked particulars that may be useful to the protection.

When the jurors stepped away, Cheronis requested that the girl be faraway from the panel.

Assistant District Legal professional Joan Illuzzi-Orbon disagreed she had lied, saying her characterization was, ‘exactly what this guide is about’, in response to Web page Six.

Decide James Burke dominated in opposition to a ‘problem for trigger’ from the protection, permitting the girl on to the jury.

The protection even requested for a mistrial however Burke it dismissed and didn’t rule on it, in response to the Washington Submit.

Weinstein could possibly be seen mouthing the phrases, ‘Wow. Wow.’

Each he and his protection staff shook their heads in Manhattan Supreme Courtroom, as there was nothing extra they may do to dam the juror. The protection already had knocked out 20 potential panelists, below the courtroom’s guidelines for ‘peremptory challenges,’ which require no cause for rejecting a juror.

Assistant District Legal professional Joan Illuzzi-Orbon (pictured), nevertheless, argued the juror’s response about her guide was ‘exactly what this guide is about.’ Decide James Burke dominated in opposition to a ‘problem for trigger’ from the protection, permitting the girl on to the jury

Weinstein (pictured in a courtroom rendering) could possibly be seen mouthing the phrases, ‘Wow. Wow,’ when the girl was allowed to remain on the panel. Each he and his protection staff shook their heads as there was nothing extra they may do to dam the juror

The authorized groups whittled their decisions from 142 jurors all the way down to 12 who will serve on the panel and 6 who can be alternates.

Weinstein’s lead lawyer Donna Rotunno exterior the courthouse referred to as the choice ‘completely ridiculous’, Web page Six experiences.

The 67-year-old former studio boss is accused of raping a girl in a Manhattan resort room in 2013 and sexually assaulting one other in 2006.

The fees and different allegations that arose from the #Metoo motion have toppled Weinstein, who’s behind such Oscar winners as ‘Pulp Fiction’ and ‘Shakespeare in Love.’

He has stated any sexual exercise was consensual.

Opening arguments are scheduled for January 22.

Weinstein’s lead lawyer Donna Rotunno exterior the courthouse referred to as the choice ‘completely ridiculous’