Weinstein’s legal perils deepen as he faces sex assault cases on both coasts

Harvey Weinstein’s already complicated authorized issues have magnified as he now faces intercourse assault costs in each New York and Los Angeles County.

The New York case is already underway and in some methods gives a preview of what will be anticipated when Weinstein involves L.A. County to face costs. In reality, one of many girls whose accusations led to costs in L.A. County is predicted to first testify within the New York case. Weinstein has denied any wrongdoing.

Here’s a take a look at the instances as they unfold on each coasts.

What is predicted in New York?

Jury choice will come first. Weinstein is charged with first-degree rape, two counts of predatory sexual assault, one rely of first-degree sexual assault and one rely of third-degree rape. Mimi Haleyi, a former manufacturing assistant for Weinstein’s firm, has accused him of assaulting her in 2006. A second unidentified lady instructed police Weinstein additionally attacked her in New York in 2013.

Various different girls who’ve accused Weinstein of assaulting them in resort rooms, together with actress Annabella Sciorra and the mannequin who accused the mogul of rape at Mr. C’s Beverly Hills resort in 2013, are anticipated to testify at his New York trial.

One of many accusers from L.A. County can also be anticipated to take the stand in New York.

“There are going to be cross-examinations lasting hours, if not days, of these witnesses, so good lawyers, expensive lawyers, are going to go through those transcripts with fine-tooth combs,” stated Dmitriy Shakhnevich, a legal protection legal professional who now teaches on the John Jay School of Felony Justice in Manhattan. “You could tell the same story to numerous parties, and it could be the truth, and I promise you I’ll find places where it looks like you’re not telling the same story twice.”

Why did the L.A. County prosecutors file now?

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey stated the timing was about how the investigation unfolded.

“We were working on investigating those cases. In regard to the victims in this case and other sexual assault cases, it was very challenging to get those victims to open up and tell us what they needed to tell us,” she stated. “For some, it was very embarrassing — terrifying — and so [we] told them we were just working to get the evidence we need to get to court.”

She stated it “turns out that coincidentally, our case was ready to go this year, and this was the first business day we could get everyone together that we needed in order to do this.”

However she additionally stated the New York case is an element.

“We do not want to interfere with the New York case. The judge there will have to make a decision whether he remains out on $2-million bail as we have filed an arrest warrant. With more victims and $5-million bail, he will have to decide whether the defendant is remanded or not.”

What are the L.A. County costs?

Weinstein has been charged with 4 counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles County, stemming from accusations introduced by a pair of girls who say the mogul attacked them in lodges in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills in 2013.

Neither of the accusers has been recognized publicly, although one of many girls is a former mannequin and actress who described Weinstein’s alleged assault to The Instances in 2017 , in response to her legal professional, David Ring.

She stated the primary assault happened at Mr. C’s Beverly Hills resort in February 2013 after she met Weinstein briefly on the Los Angeles Italia Movie, Style and Artwork Fest. Weinstein “became very aggressive and demanding” whereas asking her to disrobe, the girl beforehand instructed The Instances.

The girl stated that she confirmed Weinstein photos of her kids and begged him to cease.

“He grabbed me by the hair and forced me to do something I did not want to do,” she stated.

In a movement asking a decide to set Weinstein’s bail in Los Angeles County at $5 million, prosecutors stated the girl didn’t instantly report the assault to police as a result of Weinstein threatened to kill her. She did report the alleged assault to 3 shut confidants in 2013, nevertheless, together with her priest, legislation enforcement sources beforehand instructed The Instances.

Simply days later, the second accuser stated she had a enterprise assembly with Weinstein and one other lady at a resort in West Los Angeles when he satisfied them to go to his resort suite, in response to the bail movement. As soon as upstairs, the sufferer “unwittingly” adopted Weinstein into a toilet and the opposite lady closed the door, trapping her inside, court docket information present.

At that time, Weinstein disrobed and showered briefly earlier than undressing her, in response to the movement. Prosecutors accused Weinstein of groping the girl whereas masturbating, court docket information present.

What’s subsequent?

Weinstein, utilizing a walker, is again in New York court docket. Jury choice is subsequent and will take a number of days or perhaps weeks.

He would face trial in Los Angeles County after the New York case is concluded.