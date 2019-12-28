“Weird and concerning”: Mystery drone sightings continue across Colorado and into Nebraska

Mysterious drone sightings have been reported in three extra rural counties within the northeast nook of Colorado and a minimum of one county in Nebraska as native regulation enforcement officers and residents stay clueless as to what’s flying above them at night time.

RJ Sangosti, The Denver Submit Sheriffs in three extra Colorado counties, together with Sedgwick County, seen right here in a 2014 photograph, have acquired stories of clusters of thriller drones flying at night time.

The sheriffs of Lincoln, Washington and Sedgwick counties advised The Denver Submit on Friday that their places of work have been getting calls this week concerning the unknown winged units, days after preliminary stories out of Phillips and Yuma counties brought about a nationwide stir.

Native and nationwide authorities say they do not know who is working the teams of huge drones, reported to have six-foot wingspans and spend the nighttime hours flying in grid-like patterns.

Whereas the powers that be haven’t any solutions, the thriller plane have impressed a variety of theories on-line. It’s obtained to be the work of a Mexican drug cartel, one commenter on The Submit’s web site mentioned. No, no — it’s clearly aliens from a far-off galaxy, one other replied. Maybe it’s the Historical past Channel searching for misplaced cities, or ranchers attempting to trace their cows, others theorized.

So far, nevertheless, all anybody can do is guess.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Carlton Britton mentioned residents have been calling his workplace constantly since Dec. 17, reporting anyplace from six to 10 drones at a time. The calls mirror these in Phillips County: The clusters of drones hover or cruise by means of the world between 7 and 10 p.m., flying a number of hundred ft within the air.

Britton mentioned he’s seen them himself — lights of an unknown shade flickering from overhead.

“Oh yeah,” the sheriff mentioned with a chuckle, “there’s a lot of conspiracy theories floating in Sedgwick County right now.”

Britton has been batting concepts round with Phillips County Sheriff Thomas Elliott, attempting to find out if any legal guidelines are being damaged. Because it stands proper now, he mentioned, it’s all above board — even when it’s a bit disconcerting.

“We have no idea at this point,” Britton mentioned. “No leads and no thoughts. It’s just an odd phenomenon.”

Britton mentioned he’s spoken with a sheriff’s deputy in neighboring Deuel County, Nebraska, who has been chasing drones in his state the previous few days. The Deuel County sheriff couldn’t be reached Friday.

Washington County Sheriff Jon Stivers has heard stories from his constituents of anyplace from six drones at a time to 30.

“It’s both weird and concerning,” Stivers mentioned. “It would be kind of nice to know what they’re doing.”

Lincoln County Sheriff Tom Nestor mentioned he acquired the primary report of a drone sighting in his jurisdiction Thursday night time. He expects the conspiracy theorists to run wild, however Nastor mentioned he’s most involved with the drones colliding midair with planes from Limon’s airport or helicopters utilized in emergency conditions.

The sheriffs mentioned they’ve gotten nothing from the Federal Aviation Authority, and Elliot beforehand advised The Submit that the U.S. Air Power has denied involvement. The FAA additionally advised The Submit this week it had no data on the thriller flyers. Neither did the Drug Enforcement Administration nor the U.S. Military Forces Command.

Native sheriff’s places of work had been inundated with questions, together with whether or not persons are allowed to shoot the drones out of the sky.

“That’s not advisable,” Stivers mentioned, indicating it might break federal regulation.

The sheriffs as a substitute beneficial residents name their places of work with any extra data. The Washington and Lincoln county sheriff’s places of work every have posted notices on Fb asking residents to report sightings of the drones.

“I would love for someone to break it wide open,” Nestor mentioned. “I don’t know what it is, but I would like it not to be in my county.”