“Welcome To The Madness”: Krunal Congratulates Brother Hardik, Natasa

Krunal Pandya congratulated brother Hardik Pandya on Thursday after the latter introduced his engagement with Serbian actress Natasa Stankovic. Krunal tweeted a candy message congratulating the couple and welcoming Natasa into the household. “Big, big, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa. Natasa, we’re so happy to have you join our crazy fam,” the all-rounder tweeted. “Welcome to the madness!! Love both of you guys,” he added. Krunal additionally shared a photograph with Hardik and Natasa from their New Yr’s celebrations. Hardik Pandya introduced his engagement to Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday via an Instagram publish.

Massive, huge, congratulations @hardikpandya7 and Natasa Natasa, we’re so pleased to have you ever be a part of our loopy fam Welcome to the insanity!! Love each of you guys pic.twitter.com/iKFAbqyl42 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) January 2, 2020

“Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged,” Hardik Pandya had captioned his Instagram publish.

Earlier, India captain Virat Kohli had wished Pandya.

“Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless,” Virat Kohli commented on Hardik Pandya’s Instagram publish.

Sakshi Dhoni, spouse of former India captain MS Dhoni, additionally prolonged heartfelt needs to Hardik and Natasa.

A lot of Hardik’s teammates from the Indian group and Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians congratulated the cricketer on his engagement.

KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan had been amongst those that joined Hardik’s celebration on Instagram.

Hardik is recovering from a again damage and has missed out on the Twenty20 Worldwide (T20I) and One-Day Worldwide (ODI) collection in opposition to Bangladesh and the West Indies.

He can even miss out on India’s upcoming dwelling collection in opposition to Sri Lanka and Australia however the Board of Management for Cricket in India (BCCI) has named him in India A’s squad for the New Zealand tour.

Hardik’s final worldwide look got here in a T20I match in opposition to South Africa in September 2019.