Weld County launches “marijuana is not harmless” campaign. But how accurate are its numbers?

Offered by Weld County Division of Public Well being and Surroundings Billboard being utilized in Weld County’s “Marijuana is Not Harmless” marketing campaign.

Weld County on Thursday launched a brand new marketing campaign to warn the group about marijuana however it drew criticism for citing an annual report that critics have known as biased and off-base.

The “Marijuana is Not Harmless” marketing campaign will embody billboards alongside the county’s main highways and plans to pump out messaging on social media, in search of to counter the drug’s rising cultural acceptance since legalization.

“I’m not aware of any other county that’s done this,” stated Eric Aakko, division director for the Weld County Division of Public Well being and Surroundings.

County officers began brainstorming this summer season after the well being division observed youth marijuana and vaping charges have been rising together with automotive crashes, Aakko stated. These elements, mixed with what the county discovered to be a decrease notion of threat round marijuana, helped persuade well being officers that one thing wanted to be performed.

“We wanted to get out there that there are consequences to heavy marijuana use and certainly when you get behind the wheel and drive,” Aakko stated.

Marijuana business consultants stated it’s true that there are some harms and dangers to marijuana. The issue, they stated, is with the info Weld County used to show its level.

Offered by Weld County Division of Public Well being and Surroundings Billboard being utilized in Weld County’s “Marijuana is Not Harmless” marketing campaign.

The county cited the 2019 annual report issued by the Rocky Mountain Excessive Depth Drug Trafficking Space, a federally funded company that fights the unlawful drug commerce. Basically, Weld County’s warnings embody elevated use amongst adults and youth, extra hospitalizations and a rising variety of driving fatalities the place a number of drivers had THC of their programs.

The company report, nevertheless, has been criticized for manipulating knowledge. A Brookings Institute fellow as soon as known as the company’s report “garbage.” And its HIDTA director acknowledged to Westword in 2018 that among the knowledge assembled for the experiences is opinion-based.

Colorado’s state-issued 2018 report following 5 years of information since legalization paints a a lot completely different image.

That report discovered the state has not skilled a rise in marijuana use amongst younger individuals, and the variety of citations for marijuana-only impairment stayed regular between 2014 to 2017. Whereas driving fatalities the place a number of drivers examined constructive for marijuana elevated between 2013 and 2017, the report discovered, it additionally famous that the drug can keep within the system for lengthy durations of time and doesn’t essentially point out impairment.

“They have a point they wanna make,” Frank Traylor, CEO of Denver-based AgriScience Labs, stated about Weld County officers. “It’s really easy to twist statistics.”