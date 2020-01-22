News

‘Well, I Could Do That’ Says Art Museum Attendee Viewing Security Guard On Lunch Break

January 22, 2020
NEW YORK—Shaking his head in disbelief at what passes for artwork today, museum customer Francis Bach was reportedly heard muttering “Well, I could do that” to himself whereas viewing a Metropolitan Museum of Artwork safety guard on his lunch break. “This doesn’t really seem all that impressive,” stated the 46-year-old, noting the mayonnaise clearly seen all around the edges of the bread on the guard’s “haphazard, makeshift” sandwich, which was accompanied by a bruised banana and a weight loss plan Coke and clearly thrown collectively on the final minute. “Maybe I just don’t get it? But to be honest, I don’t think there’s anything to get. Ham and cheese on wheat bread seems like the most obvious thing in the world. My second-grader could come up with something better than that. I suppose it might be a comment on sandwiches or the food industry, but even so, it’s not like that took a lot of skill or vision to pull off.” Bach later modified his thoughts and expressed sheer marvel and amazement after getting actually near the seated guard.

