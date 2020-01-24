News

Welsh area known as the ‘capital’ of the country’s slate mines nominated for world heritage status

  • The Slate Panorama may very well be ranked alongside Stonehenge and Grand Canyon
  • It is going to turn into the UK’s 33rd Unesco World Heritage Web site if profitable
  • Web site shall be reviewed by consultants earlier than a Unesco committee assembly in 2021

A panorama in Wales which as soon as offered a 3rd of all slate used for buildings throughout the globe has been nominated for world heritage standing.

The so-called Slate Panorama of Snowdonia may very well be ranked alongside different Unesco websites resembling Stonehenge, the Grand Canyon and Nice Wall of China.

The slate mines and quarries of the world ‘roofed the world’ within the 18th and 19th centuries. 

Slate has been quarried in North Wales for greater than 1,800 years but it surely was not till the Industrial Revolution that demand surged.

By the 1890s round 17,00zero folks had been employed within the business, mining 485,00zero tons of slate a 12 months.

The panorama contains seven quarries and mines round communities resembling Blaenau Ffestiniog and Bethesda. 

Some quarries nonetheless function.

If profitable, the Slate Panorama will turn into the UK’s 33rd Unesco World Heritage Web site, and the fourth in Wales.

Welsh heritage minister Helen Whately hailed ‘the unimaginable slate panorama’ after submitting a proper nomination. 

The positioning shall be reviewed by consultants earlier than being thought of at a Unesco committee assembly in 2021. 

