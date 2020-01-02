Welsh Tory Nick Ramsay suspended from party over ‘police incident’

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline

2 January 2020

A Welsh Tory politician has been suspended from his celebration after he was arrested by police.

It’s understood Meeting Member Nick Ramsay was arrested final night time at his dwelling in Raglan, Usk, Monmouthshire.

The Welsh Conservative Occasion confirmed the shadow finance minister had been suspended. The character of the incident it not recognized.

The suspension applies each to the Tory Group on the Nationwide Meeting for Wales, in addition to the Conservative Occasion.

It’s understood Meeting Member Nick Ramsay (pictured) was arrested final night time at his dwelling in Raglan, Usk, Monmouthshire

A spokesman mentioned: ‘Nick Ramsay has been suspended from the Welsh Conservative Group within the Nationwide Meeting for Wales following an incident which came about yesterday.

‘The suspension can be reviewed following consideration of the matter by exterior companies.

‘We won’t be making any additional feedback right now.’

The Conservative Occasion and Gwent Police have been approached for remark.

Mr Ramsay, 44, who was elected in 2007, is a shadow finance minister.

He additionally chairs the Public Accounts Committee.

He stood unsuccessfully for the celebration management in Wales in 2011.