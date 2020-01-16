Wendy Williams Apologizes After Critics Slam Her For Mocking Joaquin Phoenix’s Cleft Lip Scar

Wendy Williams is apologizing after her latest insensitive feedback about Joaquin Phoenix landed her in sizzling water!

In case you missed it, the 55-year-old made enjoyable of a scar the Joker actor has above his lip on final week’s episode of The Wendy Williams Present.

Throughout the “Hot Topics” section, Wendy went from praising Joaquin’s “oddly attractive” look to poking enjoyable at his cleft lip for… low cost laughs? Who is aware of.

After noting his memorable efficiency as Johnny Money alongside Reese Witherspoon in Stroll The Line, the host added:

“He knows how to transform, when he shaves [his beard] off, the way he looks at you. And he’s got the good nose that dips way down, like he’s happy with it and so am I. When he shaves off his mustache, he’s got a hairline fracture, he’s got one of those — what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate.”

She paused to really elevate her higher lip earlier than persevering with:

“He’s got this. I find it to be very attractive.”

We all know Williams likes to stir the pot along with her sizzling takes, however this was not a superb look, in any respect!

Whereas Joaquin has not publicly responded to the jab, loads of others have slammed the discuss present host for participating in such hurtful and offensive habits.

We must always point out, Phoenix has by no means mentioned he had a cleft lip or palate. In an October 2019 Self-importance Truthful profile, it was reported that his scar was “not a surgically fixed cleft, he says, but a nonsurgical scar he was born with.”

Individuals are pissed…

Cher, who’s an ally to the cleft palate neighborhood, was fast to tear Wendy a brand new one on Twitter!

Replying to a fan who shared a number of footage of the singer with followers who stay with the abnormality, she wrote:

“THESE ARE THE PPL @WendyWilliams IS MAKING FUN OF. Joaquin Phoenix was a Child,& We Don’t Know What He Had To Go Through. HE IS ONE OF THE GREAT ACTORS OF OUR TIME,MAGNETIC,& MORE THAN HANDSOME!! SHE WILL BE JUDGED FOR THIS FOREVER.”

The controversial feedback additionally caught the eye of Canadian soccer participant Adam Bighill, whose child boy Beau simply underwent cleft palate restore surgical procedure. The athlete, for his half, appeared to denounce Williams as a bully:

“Waiting for an apology and donation from @WendyWilliams and since we are still waiting, this campaign has gone viral. This campaign/message is all centered around one thing we all agree on, bullying is awful. Thank you all for being a part of the difference #end bullying”

Wendy’s Regret…

After these and numerous different offended complaints on-line, Wendy then issued an apology which reads:

“We’re thinking about Beau today as he is in surgery. I want to apologize to the cleft community and in Beau’s honor, our show is donating to @operationsmile and @AmerCleftPalate and encourage our Wendy Watchers to learn more and help support the cleft community.”

Okay. So, not solely is she sorry, however she put her cash the place her mouth is, too. Commendable, proper? After all, we’re positive these organizations would’ve nonetheless appreciated the financial donation with out the additional dramatics on final week’s present.

To that time, Cher was not happy and continued her tirade in opposition to the previous shock jock and tweeted:

“THERE IS NO APOLOGY FOR WHAT SHE DID…& LAUGHED ABOUT !! I KNOW THESE CHILDREN,& ADULTS.THEY GO THROUGH HELL,THEIR PARENTS GO THROUGH HELL !! Fk Her Apology. SHE WANTS TO KEEP HER JOB !! I CANT CONTAIN MY ANGER !!”

The 73-year-old pop legend was not able to again down, both, with one other tweet seen HERE.

In the meantime, Bighill has publicly accepted the star’s apology and wrote:

“Thank you @WendyWilliams for your apology, your donation, and for thinking of Beau today for his surgery. I forgive you, and I encourage others to as well. I wish you all the best.”

The place do YOU stand, Perezcious readers? Do YOU forgive Wendy? Tell us by sounding OFF within the feedback part (under)!