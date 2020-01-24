Wendy Williams SWEARS She Didn’t Fart On TV! So What Was That Noise Viewers Heard!?

Wendy Williams is attending to the underside of #Fartgate!

The daytime diva was the topic of her personal Sizzling Matter on Thursday when she introduced up an incident the place viewers heard what sounded just like the passing of fuel throughout an episode of The Wendy Williams Present final week.

Naturally, the 55-year-old insisted she didn’t fart, and enlisted a member of her manufacturing crew to clarify the place the suspicious sound truly got here from.

Associated: Wendy Hits Again After Howard Stern Reignites Their Feud!

Wendy advised the viewers:

“Let me tell you something right now, okay? I don’t lean over like this to release a fart, I lean over like this because it’s comfortable. If I sit [straight up] all the time, it’s heavy on my spine. I like to release my hips and lean. I’ve been doing this for 11 years on this show… I have never farted once on this show. As a matter of fact, I barely fart, you know why? Gas gets released several different ways and mine is belching because all I do is talk.”

Hmm… we’re unsure the human physique works like that gurl — however do go on!

Associated: Nicki Minaj Rips Into Wendy Over Feedback About Her Husband!

Wendy went on to say that if she had farted (which, she didn’t), she would’ve stopped speaking to deal with it, as a result of “farts are always funny.” She added:

“By the sound of that fart, I would have had to go change my costume, I would have left a mark in the seat. I wouldn’t even save the costume, I’d throw it away. It’d be soiled beyond soiled-tivity.”

To additional exonerate herself, the previous radio host known as her gaffer — aka her “trusty steed” — John Anderson to the stage to shed extra gentle on the state of affairs, and he defined that the sound viewers heard within the clip was the crew making ready for a chemistry experiment section backstage. He stated:

“We were filling up a fish tank backstage and we didn’t have the proper hose. It was sputtering like someone was farting. It wasn’t Wendy!”

For individuals who don’t know, the TV character went viral after she appeared to let one rip whereas speaking about soccer participant Odell Beckham Jr. final week. A number of Twitter customers couldn’t assist however focus on the Sizzling Matter, with one tweeting:

“Can’t sleep cause I can’t stop thinking about Wendy Williams letting out a nasty fart during Friday’s episode of her daytime talk show.”

Others felt it was karmic retribution for Williams for lately mocking Joaquin Phoenix‘s cleft lip.

Do U assume Wendy’s mic actually picked up one thing else, or is her crew simply masking her ass? Ch-ch-check out the clip (under) and share your ideas within the feedback!