Wentworth season 8: Release date, renewal status and more

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 30: The solid of Wentworth pose with the Silver Logie Award for Most Excellent Drama Sequence through the 61st Annual TV WEEK Logie Awards at The Star Gold Coast on June 30, 2019 on the Gold Coast, Australia. (Photograph by Chris Hyde/Getty Photos)

Wentworth has been renewed for season eight! Right here’s when you may anticipate to see the brand new season on Netflix!

Wentworth is coming again for season eight! Followers around the globe have been ready to be taught the discharge date of season eight since season 7 was launched on Netflix in the summertime of 2019.

Under, we shared after we anticipate season eight to be accessible to stream and what we anticipate to occur with the way forward for the collection.

Launch Date

No launch date has been introduced for Wentworth season eight as of early 2020. That’s not massive deal, although. Usually, now we have to attend till a couple of months earlier than the discharge date till it’s introduced.

Wentworth shouldn’t be a Netflix unique collection, though most individuals around the globe watch the present on Netflix. Wentworth is an Australian collection that airs on Showcase, and often, new seasons of the collection premiere within the spring and run by means of the summer season. We’re anticipating the identical factor for season eight.

On the time of publishing, it appears just like the eighth season will doubtless be launched in Could 2020. There are 10 episodes within the new season.

New seasons of Wentworth are added to Netflix sooner or later after the season finale. With 10 episodes, Wentworth season eight will finish in July or August 2020.

As a result of the complete season will likely be added to Netflix sooner or later after that finale, we will anticipate to see the brand new season on Netflix in July or August of this 12 months.

We’ll you should definitely let you already know a extra correct anticipated launch date when the season premiere date is introduced.

There are lots of stunning moments within the season 7 finale, and it feels like there are various extra to return.

Future seasons

Wentworth, as talked about, has been renewed for season eight. That was introduced earlier than the premiere of season 7 on Netflix in the US.

At the moment, it was additionally introduced that Wentworth had already been renewed for season 9, in response to a report from Decider. Like season eight, season 9 may also encompass 10 episodes. Which means there are no less than 20 episodes of this collection left!

I’m guessing, based mostly on the recognition of this present around the globe, there will likely be no less than a couple of extra seasons of the collection past season 9. There are simply too many tales occurring to wrap up in two seasons.

We’ll let you already know extra about the way forward for the collection as quickly as we discover out!

The primary seven seasons of Wentworth are actually accessible to stream on Netflix. Rewatch this nice collection whilst you look forward to season eight!