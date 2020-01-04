“We’re 80%, You’re 17%”: BJP MLA’s Warning Over Citizenship Act Protests

Somashekhar Reddy mentioned protesters who destroy public property might be made to pay.

Bengaluru:

A Karnataka BJP chief has warned protesters towards opposing the Citizenship Modification Act, asking them to think about what would occur if members of the bulk neighborhood hit the streets towards them.

“Be careful because we are 80 per cent of the population while you are just 15 per cent. You are just a minority, and I want you to think what will happen if the majority comes out on the streets against you all,” BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy mentioned in an obvious reference to the Muslim neighborhood at a rally in North Karnataka’s Ballari on Friday.

Mr Reddy additionally claimed that Bengaluru South MP Tejashwi Surya was proper in terming these opposing the controversial legislation as puncturewallahs. “Tejashwi Surya spoke accurately. Most of these protesters are puncturewallahs and illiterates who consider no matter is claimed to them,” he mentioned, claiming that the opposition Congress was “polluting” their minds.

The Ballari MLA mentioned that protesters who destroy public property in Karnataka might be taught the “same lesson” because the one offered to their counterparts in Uttar Pradesh. “We are Indians, and we will teach you the same way the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is teaching those who destroy public property in his state. It is good if those protesting the CAA are shot, but do come to a Hindu doctor if you are injured. He will treat your wound,” information company ANI quoted him as saying.

Elements of Karnataka had witnessed violence throughout protests towards the Citizenship Modification Act final month, with police capturing down two individuals in Mangaluru on December 19.

Quoting an unnamed Australian Prime Minister, Mr Reddy mentioned that each nation requires its residents to stick to its ideas. “This is my country, our country, Like how an Australian PM once said: If you want to live here, you must live in accordance with the principles of the country. If not, you can leave our country,” he mentioned.

The Citizenship Modification Act goals to make it simpler for non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan to develop into Indian nationals. Nonetheless, protesters and opposition declare that the “discriminatory and unconstitutional” legislation is barely meant to organize the grounds for the nationwide Nationwide Register of Residents, which may probably put lakhs of real residents prone to being labelled as unlawful immigrants.

(With inputs from ANI)