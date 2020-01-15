Were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lured to Canada by chocolate treats?

Diplomats joked that the couple beloved them a lot it ‘helped seal the deal’

The reception was every week earlier than the Sussexes introduced their Canada transfer

They have been served Nanaimo bars at a reception at Canada’s excessive fee

Revealed: 06:09 EST, 15 January 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been such huge followers of a Canadian deal with served to them by diplomats that even they requested to take some residence with them – only a week earlier than deciding to maneuver to Canada completely.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a reception at Canada’s excessive fee in London simply days earlier than they introduced their plan to step again from senior royal duties.

They have been served chocolate wafer Nanaimo bars, prompting diplomats to joke that they helped ‘sealed the deal’ – though they have been unaware of the potential transfer.

A supply instructed the i’s deputy political editor Hugo Gye: ‘They beloved the chocolate – on the finish of the night time they even requested if they may take a plate of it residence with them.’

Canada’s Excessive Commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette, mentioned Harry and Meghan would be capable to ‘take pleasure in some privateness’ once they transfer to the nation within the close to future.

She joked: ‘I believe it was their go to to Canada Home final week that sealed the deal!’

Nanaimo bars are produced within the small metropolis of the identical identify, which is on Vancouver Island. They’ve a coconut-wafer base, custard submitting and are topped with chocolate ganache

Such is the recognition of the snack that final 12 months it featured on a Canada Publish stamp, prompting nationwide debate over the proper recipe to make use of.

Barack Obama even served Nanaimo bars to Justin Trudeau at a White Home state banquet in 2016.

The Duchess of Sussex, who’s initially from California, primarily based herself in Canada for the filming of her TV present Fits, and her greatest good friend Jessica Mulroney is Canadian.